Fujairah Launches Ambitious Sustainability Drive With Strategic Partnership

Etihad Water and Electricity , Al Dahra Agriculture Trading, and Fujairah Municipality have formalised a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating sustainable development in the Emirate of Fujairah. The agreement, signed under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, underscores a shared commitment to environmental protection, resource efficiency, and community well-being.

The collaboration focuses on three primary objectives: enhancing water and energy efficiency, promoting sustainable agriculture, and fostering community engagement in environmental initiatives. EtihadWE brings to the partnership its expertise in innovative water and electricity solutions, including the deployment of advanced metering infrastructure and smart grid technologies. Al Dahra contributes its experience in sustainable agricultural practices and food security, while Fujairah Municipality provides governance and oversight to ensure alignment with the emirate's development plans.

A key component of the initiative is the implementation of smart water management systems. EtihadWE plans to install sophisticated sensors in water pumping stations capable of detecting changes in water quality and automatically shutting down operations to prevent contamination. Additionally, the company will introduce remote inspection devices for high-pressure pipelines, enhancing the reliability and safety of the water supply network.

In the realm of agriculture, Al Dahra aims to introduce sustainable farming techniques that reduce water consumption and increase crop yields. The company will work closely with local farmers to implement drip irrigation systems, soil moisture monitoring, and the use of drought-resistant crop varieties. These measures are expected to contribute significantly to the emirate's food security and environmental sustainability goals.

Fujairah Municipality will play a pivotal role in facilitating community engagement and education. Plans include the establishment of community gardens, educational workshops on sustainable practices, and the integration of environmental topics into school curricula. The municipality will also oversee the development of green spaces and the implementation of eco-friendly infrastructure projects.

The partnership aligns with the UAE's broader sustainability objectives, including the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the National Water Security Strategy 2036. By fostering collaboration between public and private entities, the initiative aims to create a model for sustainable development that can be replicated across the country.

Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE, stated,“This partnership represents a significant step towards achieving our sustainability goals. By combining our technological expertise with Al Dahra's agricultural knowledge and the strategic oversight of Fujairah Municipality, we are poised to make substantial progress in environmental conservation and resource efficiency.”

Khaleefa Al Mazrouei, CEO of Al Dahra Agriculture Trading, commented,“Our collaboration with EtihadWE and Fujairah Municipality underscores our commitment to sustainable agriculture and food security. We look forward to implementing innovative farming practices that will benefit both the environment and the local community.”

Eng. Mohamed Saif Al Afkham, Director-General of Fujairah Municipality, added,“This agreement marks a new chapter in our efforts to promote sustainable development in Fujairah. Through this partnership, we aim to enhance the quality of life for our residents while preserving our natural resources for future generations.”

The initiative also includes plans for the development of renewable energy projects, such as solar-powered public facilities and the integration of electric vehicle charging stations throughout the emirate. These projects are designed to reduce carbon emissions and promote the adoption of clean energy technologies.

As part of the agreement, the partners will establish a joint task force to oversee the implementation of the various projects and ensure that they meet established sustainability benchmarks. Regular progress reports will be published to maintain transparency and keep the public informed of developments.

