Cascale CEO Colin Browne To Step Down At End Of July

MENAFN - 3BL) AMSTERDAM, HONG KONG, and OAKLAND, Calif., May 22, 2025 /3BL/ -Cascale today announced that CEO Colin Browne will step down from his role, effective July 31, 2025. Browne's decision to depart reflects a personal choice after leading the organization through a pivotal period of strategic reset and renewed ambition.

“Colin's steady leadership has been instrumental in stabilizing and refocusing Cascale over the past year,” said Tamar Hoek, Chair of the Board, and Senior Policy Director Sustainable Fashion, Solidaridad.“He has helped lay a strong foundation for what's next and we are deeply grateful for his contributions.”

Cascale enters this leadership transition from a position of clarity and momentum. Over the past 12 months, the organization has launched a bold new impact strategy, deepened engagement with manufacturers globally, purchased the assets of Better Buying, and advanced critical work on industry-wide decarbonization. These priorities - along with an emphasis on member value, and partnership - remain firmly in place.

“This has been an enlightening journey,” said Colin Browne.“I'm proud of what we've achieved together and confident that the work ahead is in good hands. Cascale's mission is more important than ever, and I look forward to watching the team take it even further.”

The executive team and Board will work closely together to guide Cascale through this next chapter. A global search for Browne's successor is currently underway. In the interim, the organization will maintain its strategic course, with senior leadership continuing to deliver on key priorities without pause.

“This is not a reset; it's a continuation,” said Hoek.“Strong institutions don't pause when people change; they grow. Cascale remains focused on driving measurable impact across the value chain, and we are excited for what comes next.”

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global nonprofit alliance empowering collaboration to drive equitable and restorative business practices in the consumer goods industry. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale owns and develops the Higg Index, which is exclusively available on Worldly, the most comprehensive sustainability data and insights platform. Cascale unites over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe through one singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people.

