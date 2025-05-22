Sustainable Strategies For Grocery Growth
Today's consumers are looking for quality products that are convenient and sustainable. At the same time, retailers are setting ambitious targets to reduce shrinkage, meet corporate sustainability goals, simplify logistics, and wow shoppers.
Join us for a dynamic discussion on the latest sustainability and packaging trends shaping the grocery industry, featuring Jason Pelz, Vice President of Sustainability, U.S. and Canada at Tetra Pak, and Jason Wadsworth, Category Merchant for Packaging & Sustainability at Wegmans Food Markets. This webinar will unpack the latest insights into how forward-thinking grocers and CPG partners are using packaging as a strategic lever to meet corporate targets and delight consumers. If you're focused on profitability, reputation and long-term growth, this session will give you practical, executive-level takeaways to help turn sustainability into a competitive advantage.
Speakers:
-
Jason Wadsworth, Category Merchant for Packaging & Sustainability at Wegmans Food Markets
Jason Pelz, Vice President of Sustainability, U.S. and Canada at Tetra Pak
Gina Acosta, Editorial Director/Associate Publisher Progressive Grocer
Click here to view the Webinar.
