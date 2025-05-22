House Republicans Vote To Kill Job-Creating Clean Energy And Manufacturing Investments And Tax Credits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a nearly party-line vote, House Republicans passed a budget reconciliation bill that would effectively kill clean energy and manufacturing tax credits. Every single Democratic member of the House voted against the bill.

This legislation introduces provisions that would effectively kill the job-creating investments in the Inflation Reduction Act by rendering the law's tax credits for clean energy and advanced manufacturing unusable and sunsetting them early. Recently released modeling from Energy Innovation found that the Republican bill would cost Americans more than 830,000 jobs for just the year of 2030, and 720,000 jobs for just the year 2035. These numbers do not account for the likely cancellations of planned clean energy manufacturing facilities.

“These clean energy tax credits have been a game changer for communities across the nation, including in the districts of the Republican representatives,” said BlueGreen Alliance Executive Director Jason Walsh .“The GOP caved to the MAGA extremists in their party so they could screw over America's workers to stuff the pockets of billionaires.”

Additional research suggests killing the credits will increase costs for American families. Other harmful provisions include:



Repealing the Clean Vehicle Tax Credits;

Repealing the Clean Hydrogen Tax Credit;

Clawing back unspent funds for air quality monitoring in schools, clean manufacturing, state and community energy programs, and electric grid upgrades;

Defunding and delaying the Methane Emissions Reduction Program (MERP), which reduces pollution and protects the health of workers and communities;

Clawing back all unspent Inflation Reduction Act funds, including many provisions that would have lowered energy bills, created jobs, and reduced pollution; and Attacks on additional Inflation Reduction Act programs and initiatives.

“Every single Republican that said they were going to stand up for jobs in their districts either voted for this atrocity or didn't vote,” said Walsh .“These folks just voted to kill good-paying jobs and huge private investment in their hometowns.”

In March, a group of Republican Representatives, led by Rep. Andrew Garbarino (NY-2), penned a letter calling for the protection of the tax credits. Those Representatives are: Reps. Juan Ciscomani (AZ-6), David Valadao (CA-22), Young Kim (CA-40), Earl“Buddy” Carter (GA-1), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-1), Erin Houchin (IN-9), Don Bacon (NE-2), Thomas Kean, Jr. (NJ-7), Mark Amodei (NV-2), Nick LaLota (NY-1), Michael Lawler (NY-17), David Joyce (OH-14), Jennifer Kiggans (VA-2), Vince Fong (CA-20), Jeff Hurd (CO-3), Gabe Evans (CO-8), John James (MI-10), Ryan Mackenzie (PA-7), Rob Bresnahan (PA-8), Dan Newhouse (WA-4). While Garbarino himself did not show up for last night's vote, all the other signers voted for the bill.

“Now the fight moves to the Senate. We urge all Americans to call their Senators and remind them who they work for. We will not stand by as they kill family-sustaining, union jobs, increase energy prices, and surrender our manufacturing future to China while trashing our clean air and water,” Walsh said.

