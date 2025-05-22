Celestial Systems Announces Immediate Availability Of Azure Managed Redis Implementation Services

Azure Managed Redis Implementation Services

Unlock the latest Redis innovations with Azure Managed Redis for seamless AI application development

- Rahul Raina, Vice President Business Development at Celestial SystemsCANADA, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Celestial Systems Inc. , a global provider of cutting-edge technology solutions for Fortune 500 companies, is proud to announce its partnership with Redis to support businesses in migrating from open-source Redis to Azure Managed Redis. This collaboration underscores Celestial's expertise in cloud modernization and its strong relationship with Microsoft as a recognized Solutions Partner for Azure Data & AI, Infrastructure, and Digital & App Innovation.Today's intelligent applications require rapid access to data with robust throughput to handle high volumes of requests at scale. Incorporating an in-memory cache reduces latency and significantly enhances application performance while offloading traffic from the database.Azure Managed Redis, a fully managed in-memory data store designed for the hyperscale cloud, enables businesses to build faster and more cost-effective generative AI applications. It delivers the latest Enterprise Redis innovations across all tiers, including Redis Search and a multimodal data model that extends beyond key-value storage to support JSON, Vector, Time Series, and more. Backed by up to 99.999% availability SLA and active geo-replication, Azure Managed Redis is designed to support even the most mission-critical applications.Key Highlights of Celestial's Azure Managed Redis Implementation ServicesPioneering Partnership: Celestial is among the first implementation partners supporting the new Azure Managed Redis service, a fully managed, first-party offering that brings the latest Redis innovations to Azure customers.Migration Expertise: With extensive experience in Azure and Redis, Celestial is uniquely positioned to guide businesses through seamless migrations from open-source Redis to Azure Managed Redis.Enhanced Performance and Reliability: Azure Managed Redis offers up to 99.999% availability, ensuring that enterprise applications benefit from high performance and reliability.Comprehensive Support: Celestial provides end-to-end support, from planning and executing migrations to optimizing performance on Azure Managed Redis, enabling clients to fully leverage the benefits of this advanced service.“As businesses scale their AI-driven and cloud-native applications, the need for high-performance, low-latency caching solutions becomes critical,” says Rahul Raina, Vice President Business Development at Celestial Systems.“Our Azure Managed Redis implementation services provide clients with expert guidance in tier selection, migration from Azure Cache for Redis, and ongoing 24/7 managed support. By partnering with Microsoft and Redis, we ensure a predictable, streamlined path for enterprises to bring mission-critical applications to production faster.”Empowering Enterprises in Highly Regulated IndustriesCelestial's expanded partnership with Redis and Microsoft positions it as a trusted partner for enterprises in highly regulated industries such as financial services and healthcare. With its expertise in Azure cloud modernization , Celestial helps organizations harness the full potential of Redis and accelerate their AI-driven transformation.For more information on Azure Managed Redis implementation services, contact ... or visit .About Celestial Systems Inc.At Celestial Systems, we've enabled enterprises to unlock their digital transformation potential for over 20 years. Based in Vancouver, Canada with worldwide offices and a fully in-house engineering team, we combine industry leadership in enterprise cloud applications with deep expertise in a wide array of cloud solutions, including application, data and analytics, cloud AI, cloud security, and infrastructure modernization. Across all the industries we touch, from healthcare and finance to green energy, we work in close partnership with our clients, grounding our solutions in a deep understanding of each organization's unique business needs and challenges. Most of all, we're driven by our passion for empowering enterprises to take advantage of new opportunities, minimize risk, and sharpen their competitive edge.

