Jatheon Technologies Announces AI-Enabled Data Archive

Jatheon Cloud - Export Audit log to PDF

Jatheon Technologies, a leader in electronic communications management and archiving, today announced a major AI update to its AWS-based platform.

- Marko Dinic

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Liya, the new Jatheon Cloud AI assistant, lets users chat with any file or email attachment. Compliance Officers can generate content summaries, get clarifications, request context, or confirm relevance without leaving the archive, shortening ad hoc reviews and approval cycles.

Automated AI classification tags apply Out-of-Office (OOO), newsletter or promotion, and bounce tags automatically to all content. Routine, irrelevant, or non-actionable messages are routed away from review sets, cutting search noise and lowering false-positive rates during audits, FOIA requests, and ediscovery.

“Every company racing to adopt AI needs clean, comprehensive data,” said Marko Dinic, CEO of Jatheon.“Archiving systems are uniquely positioned to soon become corporate brains, as they already hold a complete mirror of an organization's email, chat, and collaboration traffic. Our AI is designed to accelerate review while preserving the audit trail our customers rely on. The business impact is massive. There is faster FOIA and ediscovery turnaround, as targeted chat threads and cleaner search results help teams meet statutory deadlines with fewer review hours. During investigations or audits, automated tags remove irrelevant messages upfront, allowing reviewers to focus on material evidence instead of filtering by hand.

Jatheon's roadmap includes sentiment analysis to flag potential conduct issues early and proactive alerts that surface unusual spikes in communications before they escalate.

ABOUT JATHEON

Since 2004, Jatheon has relentlessly focused on delivering all-in-one data archiving solutions that support the widest array of use cases, communication channels and deployment options. Our solutions mitigate risk, save costs and improve visibility with advanced data retention, search, ediscovery, and supervision capabilities, all backed by world-class support. With analyst validation from Gartner®, Radicati and InfoTech, Jatheon achieves 100% customer retention and is consistently ranked among the highest recommended archive solutions on the market.

Jatheon is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit .

Bojana

Krstic

+1 303-536-1880

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.