DEKRA Opens U.S. Automotive Test Center Of Excellence In Michigan To Advance Future Mobility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Governor, Industry Leaders, and Global Executives Join DEKRA in Unveiling State-of-the-Art Facility

Plymouth, MI, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEKRA, a global leader in safety, security, sustainability, testing and certification, officially opened its Michigan Automotive Testing Laboratory yesterday, showcasing a cutting-edge center designed to meet the future needs of the mobility sector. The new center offers one of the most comprehensive portfolios of automotive testing, validation, and certification services in North America under one roof.

These services include electric vehicle (EV) testing, automotive electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), reliability testing, automotive connectivity technologies, and Digital Trust Services, spanning cybersecurity, functional safety, and AI testing and certification.

The event also marked a significant milestone, DEKRA's 100-year anniversary, a global celebration of a century spent advancing trust, innovation, and safety across borders. Attendees reflected on the organization's legacy of technical excellence and integrity, while also looking ahead to DEKRA's continued leadership in shaping the future of safe and sustainable mobility worldwide.

The grand opening welcomed international DEKRA executives, global mobility leaders, and government officials including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, to inaugurate the facility, which enhances DEKRA's ability to serve clients across North America, Europe, Asia, and beyond.

The project represents a multi-million-dollar investment in Michigan's automotive and mobility industry, developed in collaboration with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

“Michigan put the world on wheels and we're building the future of the auto industry too thanks to companies like DEKRA,” said Governor Whitmer.“Their new test center will support good-paying, high-skill jobs and help companies meet modern safety and sustainability standards. We will keep working together to bring jobs home so we can grow our economy and lead the automotive industry for the next century too.”

A Strategic Addition to DEKRA's Global Testing Network

The new center in Plymouth, Michigan, is the only facility of its kind in North America with such an extensive scope of automotive services.

It complements DEKRA's global automotive network of testing and certification laboratories and facilities located in Germany, Mainland China, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and other key innovation hubs.

It significantly enhances DEKRA's ability to support global OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and technology companies in meeting evolving international standards for safety, environmental compliance, and digital trust.

Technological Leadership with Global Impact

Guests were given guided tours highlighting DEKRA's cutting-edge testing capabilities, including:



High-voltage EMC testing

Environmental simulation and reliability testing

Automotive cybersecurity testing and certification (pentesting, ISO 21434, R155, R156)

Functional safety services (training, audit, assessment, testing and certification) for Automotive -ISO 26262

Apple MFi CarPlay and CarKey testing and certification

Android digital car key testing and certification Global automotive connectivity certification, including Car Connectivity Consortium standards



A Century of Trust. A Future of Global Mobility.

“With this center, we are delivering what the future of mobility demands-rigorous testing, seamless certification, and digital trust,” said John Tesoro President of DEKRA North America.“This investment reflects our long-term commitment to the U.S. market and to helping manufacturers meet tomorrow's challenges-today.”

“This milestone is about more than a building-it's about our mission,” said Peter Laursen, DEKRA Board Member and COO, about the opening.“We are investing in people, partnerships, and progress to ensure DEKRA continues leading the way for the industries of tomorrow's safe mobility”

To learn more about DEKRA's Michigan Automotive Testing Laboratory for Future Mobility and its role in the global testing ecosystem, visit: . For more information about DEKRA's global Automotive Testing Services, visit

About DEKRA

Founded in 1925, DEKRA is the world's largest independent, non-listed expert organization in testing, inspection, and certification. With over 48,000 employees in 60 countries, DEKRA helps clients advance safety, quality, and sustainability. The company holds a Platinum EcoVadis rating, ranking it among the top 1% of companies worldwide.

Disclaimer: Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

Attachments



DEKRA and Michigan Leaders Connect inside the EMC Chamber Ribbon Cutting for DEKRA's New Plymouth Facility

CONTACT: Joshua Hiemstra DEKRA North America, Inc. ...