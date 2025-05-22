Stackhawk Raises $12 Million In Strategic Funding To Help Security Teams Keep Up With AI-Driven Development

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StackHawk , the shift-left API security platform, today announced it has taken on $12 Million in additional funding from Sapphire and Castanoa Ventures to help security teams keep up with the pace of AI-driven development. With this funding, StackHawk will expedite shipping products and features that make it simple for modern teams embracing AI-driven development to scale safely, especially in data-sensitive industries such as healthcare and fintech. Sapphire and Castanoa Ventures also co-led StackHawk's Series B funding in 2022, bringing the company's total funding to $47.3 million.

"We're seeing our customers embrace AI-driven development tools like Cursor and ship new applications faster than ever," said Joni Klippert, CEO and Co-Founder of StackHawk. "Security professionals were already outnumbered by developers 100:1 and struggling to keep up with the backlog of issues – we need new solutions to help engineering teams identify the most important security issues and help engineers actually fix those issues being generated by the speed of AI."

Developers now deploy code 70% faster using AI (according to the latest DORA report ), and 30% of that code contains security weaknesses ( Cornell University ). AppSec teams spend hours prioritizing issues, creating tickets, and chasing busy developers, causing vulnerability backlogs to balloon as time is spent on non-remediation tasks. As a result, applications and clouds grow less secure, and hackers exploit the widening productivity gap between development and security teams.

According to Imperva's 2024 State of API Security Report , 71% of internet traffic is driven by API calls. StackHawk was recently named the outstanding API security platform by the Global Infosec Awards at RSA 2025. These prestigious global awards, by Cyber Defense Magazine, recognize innovators with compelling value propositions for their products in competitive infosecurity industries. StackHawk is reimagining API security testing by empowering developers to find and fix security vulnerabilities before they hit production.

"StackHawk is the only API security solution that ensures the most important vulnerabilities are identified and addressed during the development stage of software delivery, before they are shipped to production and can impact customers," said Greg Sands, Founder and Managing Partner at Costanoa Ventures. "They are in the ideal position to innovate with new solutions that ensure enterprises maintain a strong security posture in the age of AI."

