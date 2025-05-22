Discover Puerto Rico Brings The Island's Sounds To Calm In First-Ever Destination Partnership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This Mental Health Awareness Month, Listeners Can Explore Puerto Rico with New Immersive, Guided Content on Calm – Including Sleep Story Narrated by Lin-Manuel Miranda

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching today, Discover Puerto Rico , the Island's official Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), has partnered with Calm , the mental health company with the #1 app to help you sleep more, stress less and live mindfully, to debut an immersive suite of audio experiences allowing listeners to immerse themselves in the Island's soothing sounds and inspiring stories. The collection includes two guided meditations, two soundscapes, a Breathe Bubble, and a Sleep Story-narrated in both English and Spanish-transporting listeners to the Island's natural beauty and vibrant culture. Released for Mental Health Awareness Month , the first-of-its-kind partnership spotlights Puerto Rico as a top destination for travelers prioritizing wellness. To capture the Island's authentic Boricua spirit, Discover Puerto Rico collaborated with on-Island sound engineers alongside Calm's content production team to develop and bring the programming to life.

In celebration of the launch of Calm's first-ever collaboration with a travel destination, Discover Puerto Rico is giving away one-year Calm Premium memberships to the first 1,700 consumers who claim them at discoverpuertorico/calm-sounds-of-puerto-rico . Once the free memberships are claimed, additional participants can still enjoy 50% off Calm Premium through the same link until May 21, 2026.

At the heart of this collaboration is the debut of "Adventures in Puerto Rico," a soothing Sleep Story narrated by GRAMMY®, Emmy, Tony, and Pulitzer Prize-winning Puerto Rican songwriter, actor, producer and director Lin-Manuel Miranda . In the story, Miranda guides listeners on a peaceful journey through the Island's natural beauty, weaving together music, storytelling, and personal anecdotes. The story meanders through some of Puerto Rico's most awe-inspiring sites – from the colorful streets of Old San Juan to the glowing waters of La Parguera Bioluminescent Ba , and the serene shores of Flamenco Beach , one of the world's most celebrated beaches. Additionally, listeners can get inspired to visit the Island and explore beloved spots including the Lin-Manuel Miranda Gallery, located in the northern town of Vega Alta, hometown to the Miranda Family and where the artist spent his childhood summers.

"Puerto Rico is where my roots are, where my family is, and where I go to feel grounded," explains Miranda. "Recording this Sleep Story allowed me to share the magic of the Island in a new way: through its sounds, its stories, and the quiet beauty that fills every corner. Puerto Rico invites you to slow down, breathe deeply, and rediscover a sense of wonder. I hope listeners feel that peace, and that pull to explore it for themselves."

In addition to Miranda's Sleep Story, Discover Puerto Rico and Calm are unveiling four audio experiences and a new Breathe Bubble, all transporting listeners to the Island's natural wonders:



Meditations



Body Scan on the Beach: Set on a tranquil Puerto Rican beach, this meditation invites listeners to deeply connect with their bodies through the warmth of the sun, the rhythm of the waves, and the ocean breeze.

Walking El Yunque: A guided Moment of Calm, a sensory-rich visual and audio walking meditation through El Yunque, the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. National Forest System, highlighting the rustling leaves, flowing waterfalls, and the iconic call of the coquí frog.

Soundscapes



Sounds of El Yunque: An immersive audio experience featuring native wildlife, gentle rainfall, and the natural ambiance of the rainforest's lush terrain.

Floating the Tanamá River: A peaceful, meditative drift down one of Puerto Rico's most serene and lesser-known rivers.

Breathe Bubble A guided breathwork exercise with Calm's signature animated bubble, accompanying the tranquil backdrop of Vieques' beaches.

Inspiring Mindful & Responsible Travel to Puerto Rico

The Discover Puerto Rico and Calm collaboration supports the modern, mindful traveler: someone who values exploration and cultural immersion just as much as mental clarity and emotional well-being. Through meditative, sensory-rich audio content, the collaboration reimagines the Island not only as a vacation destination but as a sanctuary for reflection, balance, and self-discovery. Whether winding down after a long day, meditating before a busy morning, or simply craving a moment of respite, the suite of content offers an immersive path to calm, rooted in the sounds, spirit, and serenity of Puerto Rico.

"Created with authentic field recordings and artistic contributions from Puerto Rican talent, this partnership offers listeners a true sense of the Island's rhythm and Boricua spirit," said Davelyn Tardi, Public Relations Director at Discover Puerto Rico. "More than ever, travelers are seeking destinations that offer not just beauty, but balance, and Puerto Rico delivers with its rich culture, natural wonders, and warm hospitality. Through these immersive audio experiences with Calm, visitors can feel the Island's magic before they arrive, inspiring them to prioritize their mental health and their next great adventure."

"By combining Puerto Rico's stunning natural beauty and rich cultural heritage with Calm's expertise in wellness and audio content, we're offering more than relaxation – it's a unique opportunity for listeners to experience the transformative power of the Island," said Fergal Walker, Vice President of Partnerships at Calm. "We've created bespoke content to invite listeners to journey through Puerto Rico in an immersive way while finding a bit of calm and rest as well as a deeper connection to themselves and the world around them."

The full suite of audio content is available now exclusively on Calm for Calm Premium members. To learn more about the collaboration, start the journey toward relaxation and connection inspired by the wonders of Puerto Rico, plan a wellness-inspired getaway or claim a one-year Calm Premium membership (while supplies last) or 50% Calm Premium discount (offer valid through May 21, 2026), visit discoverpuertorico/calm-sounds-of-puerto-rico .

About Discover Puerto Rico: Discover Puerto Rico is a private, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales, and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and nongovernmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and the community at large, to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico .

About Calm: Calm is a consumer mental health company on a mission to support everyone on every step of their mental health journey. With the #1 app to help you sleep more, stress less and live mindfully as well as a growing library of digital, evidence-based mental health programs, Calm offers trusted support for individuals and organizations alike. Our flagship consumer app provides personalized content and activities – featuring a range of experts and beloved celebrity voices. Our workplace and healthcare solutions take a consumer-friendly approach to mental health support delivered on a HIPAA-compliant platform to drive positive health and business outcomes. Named a TIME100 Most Influential Company , Calm has more than 175 million downloads and supports more than 3,500 organizations across seven languages and 190 countries. To learn more, visit calm .

About Lin-Manuel Miranda: Lin-Manuel Miranda is a Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony award-winning songwriter, actor, director, and producer. He is the creator and original star of Broadway's Tony-winning Hamilton and In the Heights, and the co-writer of Warriors, a new concept album with Eisa Davis based on the 1979 film. His additional Broadway credits include All In; New York, New York (Additional Lyrics; Tony nomination, Best Musical); Freestyle Love Supreme (Co-Founder, Guest Performer; Special Tony Award Recipient); Bring It On: The Musical (co-composer/co-lyricist; Tony nomination, Best Musical); and West Side Story (2009 revival, Spanish translations). Miranda is the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award, the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors and the 2019 Portrait of a Nation Prize. He has received stars on both the Puerto Rico Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Select TV/Film credits include Mufasa: The Lion King, tick, tick... BOOM!, Aristotle & Dante Discover The Secrets of the Universe, Vivo, In the Heights, Hamilton (Emmy Award), Percy Jackson & The Olympians, His Dark Materials, Fosse/Verdon, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Curb Your Enthusiasm (Emmy nomination), Saturday Night Live (Emmy nomination), Bluey, Sesame Street, The Electric Company, House, DuckTales, 200 Cartas, Big Mouth, Mary Poppins Returns, The Little Mermaid (live-action), Moana (Oscar nomination; Grammy Award) and Encanto (Oscar nomination; two Grammy Awards). Mr. Miranda and The Miranda Family are active supporters of initiatives that increase the representation of people of color throughout the arts and government, ensure access to women's reproductive health, and promote resilience in Puerto Rico. He lives with his family in New York.

