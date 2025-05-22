Deloitte Unveils Silicon To Service For Government And Regulated Industries Built With Dell Technologies And NVIDIA

Silicon to Service can enable faster deployment for government agencies seeking secure, customizable and dependable AI to achieve their mission goals

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has announced the expansion of Silicon to Service (S2S) for government and public services clients, an AI offering powered by Dell Technologies and NVIDIA accelerated computing and hosted at Equinix data centers. S2S provides agencies with commercial-grade technology and underlying infrastructure to quickly prototype, deploy and scale AI solutions for their mission-critical operations.

"S2S gives government organizations more ways to access leading AI capabilities across their data centers, hosting providers and the cloud," said Ed Van Buren, principal with Deloitte Consulting LLP. "This reduces the time from initial AI concept to mission impact while allowing organizations to optimize the cost and security of their solutions."

S2S offers secure AI capabilities through a reliable, scalable solution from concept to deployment. S2S use cases include a range of AI agents that boost productivity and effectiveness, threat and risk identification, vision and real-time large data set analysis.

The foundational infrastructure of Deloitte's S2S AI Factory includes NVIDIA-accelerated computing and Dell's PowerEdge XE9680 servers and PowerScale storage. Dell's advanced AI infrastructure, services, and hosting software provide government agencies with a robust and reliable platform to rapidly develop and deploy their own AI solutions.

"As the backbone of the S2S AI infrastructure, the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA delivers scalable compute capabilities and services that accelerate AI adoption across government and public sector organizations," said Paul Perez, Senior Technology Fellow in the Office of the CTO, Dell Technologies. "Designed to meet the increasing demands of high-performance computing, AI, and data-intensive workloads, S2S empowers agencies to achieve their mission-critical goals efficiently and securely."

NVIDIA Blackwell accelerated computing platform is key to delivering enhanced performance and efficiency for many of Deloitte's government and public services clients.

"From service agents to complex multi-year planning, AI is scaling efficiency and productivity for governments and regulated industries," said Anne Hecht, senior director, Enterprise AI at NVIDIA. "With NVIDIA Blackwell infrastructure from Dell Technologies hosted at Equinix data centers, Deloitte's S2S provides a fast path for adopting high-performance AI in alignment with regulatory requirements."

Equinix provides secure space, power, cooling and connectivity to handle clients' AI workloads, and their global network of data centers gives agencies access to the resources they need, no matter where they are.

"Equinix is proud to supply the physical infrastructure for S2S, which is built specifically for data-intensive AI tasks," said Kevin Thames, Vice President, Americas Channel, Equinix. "Our highly connected facilities are designed to meet rigorous reliability and security standards, while supporting the high-performance demands of AI applications."

Together, these efforts make S2S an effective solution for government agencies needing secure AI solutions, full control over their data, customization options and reliable performance.

For more information on Silicon to Service (S2S), click here .

