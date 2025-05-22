403
OMODA And JAECOO With SHS Technology Will Be Available For Purchase At OMODA JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) OMODA and JAECOO crossovers with the innovative parallel hybrid system Super Hybrid System (SHS) will be available at the OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo dealership from May 27, 2025.
Safety, efficient fuel consumption and reliability of the design in any climatic conditions are the main priorities in the development of the SHS hybrid system. The technical equipment of the Super Hybrid System is a 1.5 hp turbocharged internal combustion engine with direct injection and an efficiency of 44.5%. It works in tandem with a DHT hybrid transmission, showing a record efficiency of 98.5%. Many systems are responsible for safety. Battery protection increases this performance in terms of water resistance, impact resistance and heat resistance. SHS hybrids are equipped with an emergency power-off system that automatically shuts off power 2 milliseconds after a collision. This helps prevent the battery from catching fire in the event of a serious accident.
The new SHS hybrid system appeared on the JAECOO J7 SHS car for the first time. The crossover took part in more than 10 marathons in different parts of the world. It showed impressive results. The car traveled 1613.1 km on one tank with a consumption of 3.1 l / 100 km at one of the races in Mexico. The crossover received the maximum result of 5 stars in the EuroNCAP crash tests.
OMODA crossovers are equipped with a New Hybrid System. The C5 SHS and flagship C7 SHS cars were presented at the Shanghai Auto Show in early spring 2025. The older model has already been tested at a marathon in China. The car showed itself excellent. The range on one tank was 1457 km with a consumption of 4.4 l / 100 km. The car is capable of covering a distance of 121.1 km exclusively on electric traction.
"The SHS system has proven itself in urban conditions. It has all the necessary parameters for this, such as safety, efficiency and a large power reserve. OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo customers will be able to purchase the flagship OMODA C7 SHS model starting from May 27, 2025", - Elena Chistyakova, Director of the AVTODOM West Division, commented.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA, Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
