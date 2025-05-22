Arena Closes Third Flagship Special Opportunities Fund

Third vintage of multi-strategy fund and associated vehicles exceeded fundraising target, attracting capital from a wide range of global institutional investors

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Investors, LP ("Arena" or "Firm"), a global institutional asset manager, announced the final close of Arena Special Opportunities Partners Fund III and associated vehicles, inclusive of co-investments and programmatic capital, (together "ASOP III" or the "Fund"), with $1.091 billion of commitments.1

Arena's flagship strategy has a 10-year track record of generating alpha by originating and managing highly diversified portfolios of the most compelling and uncorrelated corporate, real estate, and structured finance investments. The Firm's multi-strategy asset and credit strategy will continue to focus on flexible financing solutions in situations where borrowers are unable to access traditional sources of capital or in situations where capital is scarce.

The most recent capital commitments from new and repeat investors to Arena's core and associated offerings underscore the appetite for diversifying investments and Arena's approach among a global set of institutional investors, including insurance company investors, retirement funds, and multi-family offices.

"Arena is playing offense as high interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty, and inflation continue to disrupt the global economy. The risks of overcommitting to conventional private credit strategies are now becoming apparent. Our agility and ability to rapidly identify, structure, and execute complex transactions without a need to be in one particular private credit sub-asset class will enable us to capitalize on this disruption on behalf of our investors.

"Our extensive experience in sourcing, underwriting, and servicing opportunistic credit and asset-oriented investments across economic cycles positions us well to deliver attractive returns through the economic cycle without being overexposed to areas of the market where the most capital is flowing and driving down returns. We appreciate the continued support of our limited partners and are excited about the opportunities ahead of us," said Dan Zwirn, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer at Arena.

Arena's prior multi-strategy vintage, Arena Special Opportunities Partners Fund II and associated vehicles, closed in August 2022 with $930 million including co-investments and programmatic capital raised across associated vehicles during the fundraising period. Since inception, Arena has deployed over $5 billion in capital across more than 400 transactions.

About Arena Investors, LP:

Arena Investors, LP ("Arena"), a global multi-strategy investment firm with approximately $4.1 billion of assets under management and programmatic capital2 as of April 1, 2025, and a team of over 180 employees in offices globally, is a subsidiary of Arena Investors Group Holdings ("AIGH"). AIGH, along with its affiliate, Ceres Life Insurance, comprises the Westaim Corporation (TSXV: "WED"), an integrated asset management and life insurance and annuity provider.

In its alternatives business, Arena provides creative solutions for those seeking capital across all corporate, real estate, and structured finance investment areas, at all levels of the capital structure, and in all developed markets, alongside operational capabilities to manage and improve the businesses and assets in which it invests. The Firm brings together individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions and business operations that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions. See for more information.

1 Assets under management include committed capital, programmatic capital, co-investments, and capital committed but not yet deployed. Programmatic capital includes callable capital to discretionary and non-discretionary separately managed accounts and commingled vehicles.

2 Ibid.

