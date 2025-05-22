3D Machine Vision Market Size Worth USD 19.13 Billion By 2032, At 13.68% CAGR | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 3D Machine Vision Market growth is driven by automation demand, AI integration, and adoption in automotive, healthcare, and logistics for precision and efficiency. Austin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Machine Vision Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The 3D Machine Vision Market Size was valued at USD 6.07 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 19.13 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 13.68% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” 3D Machine Vision Market Growth Fueled by Automation and Robotics Growing penetration of automation & robotics in the automotive, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and food processing industries has been fueling the growth of 3D machine vision market. These industries are increasingly using 3D vision systems for applications such as assembly, inspection, and material handling, capitalizing on the technology's capability to perceive spatial environments with high accuracy and to process that information in real time. The result is higher production, better quality control and fewer errors. With companies looking to maximize productivity and reduce the cost of labor, dependence on automated systems is emerging as a natural way forward. AI-driven analytics combined with smart cameras is also speeding up this change, and is emerging as a key driver behind Industry 4.0 and intelligent manufacturing plans. As the level of sophistication in software, hardware and integrated capabilities of 3D machine vision increases, the technology is quickly emerging as an important driver for next generation industrial automation designed to transform traditional manufacturing into intelligent, data-driven operations. Get a Sample Report of 3D Machine Vision Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Basler AG – (Basler blaze 3D Camera, Basler ToF Camera)

Cognex Corporation – (In-Sight L38 3D Vision System, VisionPro 3D Laser Displacement Sensor)

National Instruments Corporation – (NI Vision Development Module, NI Smart Camera)

OMRON Corporation – (FH-SMD 3D Vision Sensor, FH-3D Vision Sensor)

Sick AG – (Ranger3 3D Camera, TriSpector1000 3D Vision Sensor)

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH – (Alvium 1800 U-501m, Goldeye G-032 SWIR)

Softweb Solutions Inc. (An Avnet Company) – (Smart Vision Inspection System, AI-based Defect Detection System)

Visionatics Inc. – (VisionMaster 3D Inspection System, VisionMaster 3D Profilometer)

Keyence Corporation – (XT Series 3D Vision System, XG-X Series Customizable Vision System)

Keyence Corporation – (XT Series 3D Vision System, XG-X Series Customizable Vision System) Microscan Systems, Inc . – (MicroHAWK MV Smart Camera, Omron Microscan Vision HAWK 5X) 3D Machine Vision Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 6.07 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 19.13 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.68% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation .By Offering - (Hardware, Software)

.By Product - (PC Based, Smart Camera Based)

.By Application - (Quality Assurance & Inspection, Positioning & Guidance, Measurement, Identification)

.By End Use - (Automotive, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Electronics & Semiconductor, Pulp & Paper, Printing & Labeling, Food & Beverage ,Glass & Metal, Postal & Logistics, Others) Key Drivers . Growing Adoption of 3D Machine Vision in Automated Manufacturing and Industrial Robotics Drives Market Expansion Across Key Sectors.

. Growing Demand for Quality Control and Precision Inspection in Manufacturing Sectors Presents Significant Growth Opportunities for 3D Machine Vision Systems.

3D Machine Vision Market Analysis 2023: Segment Insights by Offering, Product, Application, and End-Use

By Offering

In 2023, the hardware segment dominated the 3D machine vision market with a 68.34% revenue share, and is growing due to the 3D machine vision cameras and sensors required for real-time 3D-image capturing and processing constitutes a major demand driver for high-performance hardware components, such as processors, among others. Basler AG, Cognex Corporation, and Teledyne DALSA, to name a few, keep on releasing new and innovative hardware, such as Cognex's miniature but mighty In-Sight 7000 vision system.

The software segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR, due to developments in AI, machine learning, and image processing. Companies such as National Instruments and MVTec Software are innovators in this space, creating advanced technologies that are contributing to smarter and more efficient vision systems.

By Product

In 2023, the PC-based segment held the largest revenue share in the 3D machine vision market at 56.27%, driven by its superior computing power enabling real-time processing of high-resolution 3D images for complex tasks like quality control, robotics, and packaging. Companies such as Teledyne DALSA and Cognex continue to enhance these systems, with Cognex's In-Sight 9000 offering high-speed, accurate performance.

The smart camera-based segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, due to compact and low-cost solutions incorporating imaging and processing components. Companies such as Basler AG and Omron are pushing the boundaries in this sector, with modular, high-performance smart camera technologies.

By Application

In 2023, the Quality Assurance & Inspection segment led the 3D machine vision market with a 47.90% revenue share, as end users in automotive, electronics and food processing sectors want defect-free products. CohocksMachine vision systems from companies such as Cognex and Keyence allow for high-speed, high-precision inspection.

The Positioning & Guidance segment is set to grow at the fastest CAGR through 2032, driven by increasing applications of accurate robot guidance & navigation systems in manufacturing and logistics processes, including FANUC and Omron due to their progress in the integrated vision technology.

By End-Use

In 2023, the Automotive segment led the 3D Machine Vision Market with a 21.30% revenue share as it is utilized in quality control, assembly verification, and robotic guidance. Manufacturers like Cognex or Keyence have advanced systems for automotive, examples are the 3D-A1000 from Cognex for the real-time inspection.

The Food & Beverage segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by increasing demand for hygiene and quality. Companies like OAL and SICK AG are developing innovative solutions like OAL's 'APRIL Eye' for precise food inspection and portioning.

Asia Pacific Dominates, North America Poised for Rapid Growth in 3D Machine Vision Market

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region led the 3D machine vision market with a 42.77% revenue share, as it has strong industrialization, growing manufacturing facilities, and increasing adoption of automation in developing countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Further, the inclusion of leading electronics and automotive manufacturers leveraging next-gen inspection tools also contributes to market growth. Keyence, Hikrobot and others are driving regional innovation with products like Keyence's ultrahigh-speed 3D profiling systems in their LC-3000 series or LJ-X8000 series.

North America is projected to witness the fastest CAGR between 2024 and 2032. This growth is driven through broad-based automation trends, in aerospace, auto and pharmaceuticals and high R&D spending. Some of the best players such as Cognex and Teledyne Technologies are pushing the envelope with some very advanced AI-based 3D vision products eg Cognex's VisionPro software. Furthermore, favorable government policies toward smart manufacturing would also reinforce the growth of 3D machine vision systems in North America.

Recent Developments:



In June 2024, Basler AG, a prominent provider of computer vision components, acquired a 25.1% stake in Roboception GmbH through a strategic investment and capital increase. Roboception, known for its advanced hardware and software in intelligent 3D sensor technology, plays a key role in enabling flexible automation solutions. Since 2021, the two companies have collaborated on developing 3D In April 2024, Cognex launched the In-Sight L38, the world's first AI-based 3D vision system combining AI, 2D, and 3D technologies to simplify inspections, boost accuracy, and accelerate deployment in factory automation.

T able o f Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Price Trends & Cost Analysis, 2023

5.2 Value Chain Analysis, 2023

5.3 Operational Efficiency Gains, 2023

5.4 Patent & Innovation Trends

6. Competitive Landscape

7. 3D Machine Vision Market Segmentation, by Offering

8. 3D Machine Vision Market Segmentation, by Product

9. 3D Machine Vision Market Segmentation, by Application

10. 3D Machine Vision Market Segmentation, by End Use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

