Primech AI Commences 2-Year Lease Deployment Of HYTRON Autonomous Bathroom Cleaning Robot At Major Singapore Shopping Mall

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech AI Pte. Ltd. ("Primech AI" or the“Company”), a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), today announced the successful deployment of its state-of-the-art autonomous bathroom cleaning robot, HYTRON, at one of Singapore's premier lifestyle and shopping destinations. This deployment represents a significant milestone in the Company's mission to revolutionize facility services through advanced robotics and AI-driven technology.

The HYTRON robot, powered by NVIDIA's Jetson Orin Super module, delivers exceptional performance in real-time AI processing, energy efficiency, and intelligent decision-making capabilities within a compact design specifically engineered for high-traffic public environments.

"Our deployment at this shopping mall demonstrates how advanced robotics and AI can dramatically improve cleanliness and hygiene standards in busy commercial spaces," said Charles Ng, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Primech AI. "HYTRON represents our commitment to addressing real-world challenges in facilities management through purpose-built technological solutions."

HYTRON's sophisticated capabilities leverage NVIDIA's comprehensive suite of technologies, including CUDA for high-performance parallel computing, cuDNN for accelerated deep learning performance, TensorRT for optimized AI inference, and NVIDIA Driver for stable hardware-software communication. These technologies enable HYTRON to maintain consistent cleanliness standards with minimal human intervention.

Visitors can now observe HYTRON in operation, working efficiently to maintain restroom cleanliness with precision and reliability throughout the mall's operating hours. The robot's presence has already generated significant interest among shoppers and facilities management professionals alike.

This latest HYTRON deployment at one of Singapore's busiest lifestyle destinations underscores Primech AI's expanding market presence and mission to transform urban hygiene solutions through innovative robotics. The Company continues to focus on creating tailored solutions for space-constrained environments typical in urban settings across Asia and Europe.

About Primech AI

Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit .

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit .

