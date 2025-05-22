Valbruna Slater Stainless To Invest $28 Million In Fort Wayne Plant Expansion

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Valbruna Slater Stainless, Inc. (VSSI), a subsidiary of Acciaierie Valbruna of Italy, announced it will invest approximatively $28 Million in expanding its stainless steel and nickel alloys bars manufacturing capabilities in its Fort Wayne, Indiana, plant. The company will install a new Remelting Furnace and new Peeling and Straightening lines, complemented by state-of-the-art Testing equipment. This expansion will strengthen VSSI's position on the North American market with particular emphasis on the supply of high-quality stainless steel and nickel alloys bars to the Defense and Aerospace sector and is expected to add 15 to 20 new full time manufacturing jobs.“This expansion plan is a clear demonstration of our strategic focus on the US market and our renewed belief that this industry will continue offering opportunities for the companies, like Valbruna, that want to invest and remain fully committed for the long haul.” Said Massimo Amenduni, President of Valbruna Slater.“We have continuously grown and created jobs in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for more than twenty years and we definitely maintain a positive outlook for the future”.US Senator Jim Banks (R-IN) commented“Valbruna has played an important role in Fort Wayne for decades. Their recent announcement is incredible news for the Hoosier economy, helping to bring Made-in-America manufacturing back to communities in Indiana. This is exactly what President Trump's trade agenda set out to accomplish. More companies should follow Valbruna's lead and invest in America.”###About Valbruna Slater Stainless, Inc.Valbruna Slater Stainless Inc. of Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading US manufacturer of high-quality stainless steel and nickel alloys bars for critical applications for the aerospace and defense, oil and gas, automotive and other similar strategic industries and since 2004 it is part of the Valbruna Group of Italy.

Tiziano Briozzo

Valbruna Slater Stainless, Inc.

+1 260-434-2831

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.