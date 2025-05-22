Absolutecare Expands Partnership With Carefirst Bluecross Blueshield

MENAFN - PR Newswire) AbsoluteCare's proven Beyond MedicineTM care model integrates medical, behavioral, and social support services, in their centers and out in the community, to address the root causes of poor health among vulnerable populations. By focusing on the most clinically complex members, this partnership aims to deliver transformative care that tackles challenges such as housing instability, food insecurity, and other social drivers of health.

"AbsoluteCare has been a long-term partner for CareFirst, and our new partnership extends that relationship."

"Expanding our partnership with CareFirst – an organization that shares our vision of equitable, comprehensive care for those who need it most – is an important step in our company's growth," said Michael Radu, CEO of AbsoluteCare. "Together, we are addressing the systemic barriers that contribute to poor health outcomes for Maryland's chronically ill and disadvantaged residents."

CareFirst has been a cornerstone of Maryland's healthcare landscape, serving diverse communities across the state. The partnership with AbsoluteCare advances a broader approach to addressing community needs-one grounded in coordination across private, public and community sectors to deliver accessible, high-quality care and meet the unique needs of residents across all of Maryland's 23 counties.

"AbsoluteCare has been a long-term partner for CareFirst, and our new partnership extends that relationship, allowing us to support a more integrated, community-based approach to care for those who can benefit the most from it," said Mike Rapach, CEO, CareFirst Community Health Plan. "Our expanded partnership helps make health care more accessible and affordable by connecting members to comprehensive, coordinated services that support their whole health."

AbsoluteCare's holistic approach to care has yielded measurable success. For the past three years, over 95% of AbsoluteCare's CareFirst members have had their annual preventive visit – a measure crucial for ensuring access to quality primary care services. AbsoluteCare maintained a 5-Star rating for both breast cancer screenings and diabetic eye exams and additionally has kept an average performance rate of at least 79% for controlling high blood pressure, colorectal cancer screenings, and for 30-day hospital follow-up engagements.

These results highlight AbsoluteCare's dedicated, personalized approach to supporting complex CareFirst members. Through this expanded partnership, even more individuals with high care needs across Maryland will gain access to this specialized care.

About CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

In its 87th year of service, CareFirst, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is a not-for-profit healthcare company which, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.5 million individuals and employers in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia. In 2024, CareFirst infused $403 million in support of regional community impact to improve overall health and advance accessible, affordable, equitable, high-quality healthcare. To learn more about CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, visit

About AbsoluteCare

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, AbsoluteCare is a leading value-based integrated healthcare provider. We go Beyond MedicineTM to provide comprehensive and preventive care to the most vulnerable populations. AbsoluteCare offers health services using a risk-bearing, PCP-driven care model. We treat the most clinically complex members of the communities we serve, many of whom face behavioral health, substance use, and SDoH challenges. AbsoluteCare tends exclusively to the needs of the high-risk population who persistently represent a disproportionate amount of unnecessary utilization and cost. AbsoluteCare operates in 11 markets: Baltimore and Prince George's County, MD; Chicago, IL; Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, and Dayton OH; New Orleans, LA; and Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, PA. For more information, visit .

