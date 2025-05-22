Faded Memories? Chatgpt’S AI Can Fix Your Old Photos

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Artificial intelligence is changing the world. The daily advancements are astonishing. ChatGPT is a prime example. Let's explore one of its best features.

Until recently, we used Google for every small doubt. But since ChatGPT became available, users have been using it extensively. Google gives dozens of answers to one question. But ChatGPT gives the right answer to your question.

In ChatGPT, you can not only get answers but also create photos. ChatGPT helps to visualize your imagination. If you imagine a scene and provide it to ChatGPT as a prompt, it will convert it into a photo. However, you need to give ChatGPT the correct prompt.

Photos used to be created using reels. This may come as a surprise to the current generation. Many of us still have old photos at home. However, they are in a state of being torn or damaged by water. However, old photos can be made new using ChatGPT.

To do this, first capture the old photo on your smartphone. Then open ChatGPT and upload the photo. Then give the command 'Fix this image, repair damaged parts'. ChatGPT immediately provides a new photo.

Many of us still have black and white photos. They can be converted into color photos with the help of ChatGPT. To do this, first capture the photo with your phone's camera.

Then add that photo to ChatGPT and give the prompt 'Convert this black and white photo into a color photo'. The color photo will come immediately.