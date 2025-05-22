Learn How AI And AR Are Transforming Fashion At Hartmann Capital's Upcoming Frontier Forum With DRESSX

Webinar brings together investors, founders, and futurists to unpack the next wave of digital fashion, AI, and virtual identity

MIAMI, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the lines between physical and digital fashion continue to blur, Hartmann Capital and DRESSX are set to host a timely webinar exploring the rise of wearable augmented reality, digital identity, and the future of AI-powered fashion.

The virtual event, titled "The Future of Fashion is Digital," is part of Hartmann Capital's Frontier Forum series, featuring conversations at the cutting edge of technology and culture. The session will feature Daria Shapovalova and Natalia Modenova , co-founders of DRESSX-the world's largest digital-only fashion platform-alongside Felix Hartmann , Managing Partner of Hartmann Capital, which invests in frontier technology sectors including AI, XR, and spatial computing.

"Generation Alpha and Z shape and express much of their identity online, with fashion remaining a primary conduit for self-expression and culture. What once were physical garments have now evolved into digital avatar fashion on platforms like Roblox and Snap." said Felix Hartmann. "DRESSX is at the forefront of that evolution, and this webinar is an opportunity to unpack the business, tech, and cultural trends driving it forward."

Founded in 2020, DRESSX has pioneered the concept of wearing fashion virtually through AR, avatars, and photo-realistic try-ons-partnering with global fashion houses, launching in-app marketplaces, and recently collaborating with platforms like Meta, Roblox, and Google.

The conversation will dive into:



The economics and sustainability of digital fashion

How Generative AI is transforming design, marketing, and personalization

The expanding role of AR in everyday expression What's next for creators, collectors, and consumers in digital fashion

WHEN: May 28th 2025 at 12pm ET

WHERE: Online – Free with registration

Register now: hartmanncapital/frontierforum

About Hartmann Capital

Hartmann Capital is a frontier tech investment firm specializing in Spatial Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and the emerging 3D Creator Economy. Through its Frontier Forum and early-stage funds, Hartmann supports founders building the future of immersive technology, gaming, and digital platforms.

About DRESSX

DRESSX is a global leader in avatar fashion and AI styling technologies, with over 75M+ assets distributed across various digital platforms. It is a female-led, female founded fashion-tech company. DRESSX was named one of the finalists of LVMH Innovation Award 2022 in the category 3D/Virtual Product Experience & Metaverse.

Media Contact:

David Linden

[email protected]

SOURCE Hartmann Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED