Wynk Launches Limited-Edition Mandarin Pomelo, A Bright New Flavor Made For Summer Get-Togethers

Mandarin Pomelo brings a vibrant splash of citrus to Wynk's lineup, blending juicy mandarin with the tart, aromatic notes of pomelo for a crisp, sunny flavor that tastes like summer in a can. Wynk seltzers feature a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD for a light, balanced buzz perfect for afternoons that turn into evenings. It's a refreshing option for the warmer days ahead, ideal for summer social hangs.

Mandarin Pomelo is alcohol-free, zero-calorie, and zero-sugar - crafted for sipping and socializing without the hangover. Each 12oz can contains 5mg THC and 5mg CBD, offering a smooth, sessionable buzz with a quick onset and mellow finish.

The release of Mandarin Pomelo also reflects Wynk's continued growth, creating new retail footprint opportunities alongside product innovation. With strong in-store placement and expanding consumer demand, the brand is positioned to increase visibility and drive trial throughout the summer season.

Mandarin Pomelo is available now, but only for a limited time. Order online at drinkwynk or find it near you at drinkwynk/pages/find-in-store.

About WynkTM

Founded in 2021, WynkTM is a leader in the cannabis-infused beverage industry, offering balanced, light, and social THC seltzers. With a Wynk of THC, Wynk delivers a smooth, uplifting buzz-like alcohol but without the drawbacks. Each can is light and refreshing, with 0 calories and 0 sugar, making it an easy choice for any social occasion. Wynk's lineup includes 2.5mg and 5mg THC + CBD seltzers in flavors like Black Cherry Fizz, Lime Twist, Juicy Mango, and Tangerine. Responding to growing demand, Wynk has introduced a 10mg THC lemonade seltzer line, available in Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Raspberry Lemonade. Wynk is available for purchase online in 37 states and in retail locations across 19 states. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Wynk