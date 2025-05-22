PLP EXPANDS EUROPEAN OPERATIONS WITH NEW FACILITY IN POLAND AND MAJOR UPGRADE IN SPAIN

MENAFN - PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC ), a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative solutions for the energy, communications, and other critical infrastructure industries, today announced a major expansion of its European operations to meet increasing market demand and reinforce its long-term commitment to the region.

Visualization of PLP's new state-of-the-art facility in Wieprz, Żywiec County, Poland.

Visualization of PLP's new multi-purpose facility in Seville, Spain.

PLP has officially begun construction on a new multi-purpose facility in Wieprz, Żywiec County, Poland, which will replace the company's current operations in nearby Bielsko-Biała. The new facility will significantly increase manufacturing capabilities while integrating modern spaces for engineering, operations, and sales support. Once completed in 2026, the site will become a key European hub for several of PLP's core product lines and services.

"At PLP Poland, we're not just building a new facility, we're building the future of our business in Europe and across the globe," said Piotr Rozwadowski, Managing Director of PLP Poland . "This investment will allow us to streamline our production processes, enhance product development, and provide customers with an even greater level of service and support."

Poland Facility Highlights



Location: Wieprz, Żywiec County, Poland

Manufacturing: 30% increase in production space

Warehousing: 50% increase in warehouse space

Innovation & Testing: World-class research and testing laboratory Work Environment: Modern offices and enhanced employee amenities

Simultaneously, PLP is expanding its presence in Southern Europe by relocating its operations in Spain to a much larger facility in Seville. The move is driven by rising demand, an expanding product portfolio, and the need to scale production to support the company's operations throughout the region.

"Our new facility in Seville represents a major leap forward for PLP Spain," said Jose Antonio Rivero, Managing Director of PLP Spain . "With significantly more space and expanded capabilities, we are better equipped to serve our customers, support new product lines, and grow our talented team.

Spain Facility Highlights



Location: Seville, Spain

Manufacturing & Warehousing : 250% increase in operational space

Office Capacity: 240% more office space for team growth and collaboration

Production Capabilities: Expanded manufacturing lines to support a broader product portfolio Employee Amenities: Improved workspaces and facilities

"These investments reflect our confidence in the long-term growth of the European market and the essential role it plays in our overall global strategy," said Dennis McKenna, Chief Executive Officer of PLP. "Our new state-of-the-art facility in Poland and greatly expanded operation in Spain will strengthen PLP's ability to respond to regional needs, support local markets with unmatched service, and deliver precision-engineered solutions to customers around the world."

Both initiatives reinforce PLP's broader strategic vision of aligning its operations with the accelerating pace of global infrastructure projects in areas such as grid modernization, renewable energy, and high-speed broadband.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

