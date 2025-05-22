403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
G-SHOCK announces its partnership with Extra Butter
(MENAFN- PR Pundit) National, 22nd May 2025: G-SHOCK, the global pioneer of toughness in watchmaking, proudly announces its partnership with Extra Butter, a globally renowned concept boutique and premium lifestyle brand. This association brings the bra’d’s ico“ic “Absolute Tou”hness” philosophy to life wherein’G-SHOCK’s celebrated timepieces, including the DW-5000R and other iconic styles, will now be available at Ex’ra Butter’s Mumbai store and online platform, offering fans a seamless way to experien’e the brand’s legacy of innovation and style.
Adding further excitement to the launch, 20 pieces of the highly coveted Ca—io Ring Watch—a collectible that sold out almost instantly during its initial release—will now be available exclusively at Extra Butter. With only a limited number brought back for this drop, this is a rare second chance for collectors, loyalists, and trendsetters to own one of the most sought-after pieces from Casio.
This partnership marks a bold new chapter in G-SHO’K’s India journey, connecting with an audience that thrives on originality, expression, and cultural depth. By partnering with Extra Butter, a brand known for its curated approach to fashion, sneakers, and street culture, G-SHOCK reinforces its relevance in the lifestyle and fashion space. The collaboration promises to bring fresh energy to the Indian retail scene, blending immersive design with iconic timepieces in a way ’hat’s both functional and deeply expressive.
Speaking on the occasion, Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India, sai“, “G-SHOCK has always stood at the intersection of style, culture, and resilience. Our partnership with Extra Butter Mumbai gives us a unique platform to engage with the new generation of creators and tastemakers in India. We are confident that this partnership will resonate with individuals who define strength on their own terms and reflect our evolving engagement wi’h India’s emerging wave of ta”temakers.”
Ankur Amin, Founder, Extra Butter“ added: “Our partnership with G-SHOCK is rooted in a shared commitment to design that disrupts and storytelling that ’onnects. We’re excited to bring their legendary watches to our audience, both in-store and online, further enriching our curated selection of lif”style products.”
With G-SHOCK’s legacy of toughness and innovati’n, and Extra Butter’s deep influence on streetwear and sneaker culture, the partnership creates a space where style meets substance, street blends with sophistication, and design is built to last. Whether collectors, streetwear enthusiasts, or first-time G-SHOCK buyers, this collaboration is designed to spark curiosity, build connections, and celebrate the enduring spirit of toughness. G-SHOCK watches are now ava’lable at Extra Butter’s store and online.
***
About G-SHOCK:
G-SHOCK, the pioneering timepiece that revolutionized the very concept of toughness.
In 1981, a daring challenge to prevailing norms ignited the genesis of G-SHOCK.’Driven by Mr. Kikuo Ibe’s unwavering conviction that a watch could be crafted to withstand any shocks, Project Team Tough was formed to translate this vision into reality. Over a span of approximately two years, this team meticulously developed more than 200 prototypes. Their resolute efforts culminated in the breakthrough shock-resistant yet sophisticated and streamlined architecture we know today.
Since its inception, G-SHOCK has embarked on a relentless journey of evolution, ceaselessly pursuing greater resilience and bold stylish appeal across structure, materials, and functionalities. Envisioned in 1983, G-SHOCK now stands on the cusp of its 40th Anniversary in 2023, having left an indelible mark by retailing over 150 million watches across 140 nations. Strengthened by this remarkable legacy, G-SHOCK remains resolute in its quest for enduring strength, ever ready to conquer new frontiers of toughness.
About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.:
Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.(CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products includes the sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators and Scientific Calculators.
Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.
For more information, visit
About Extra Butter:
Extra Butter is a cultural destination that celebrates the intersection of storytelling, streetwear, and global subcultures. Drawing from cinema, art, and the diverse narratives that shape modern identity, each collection is an invitation to explore deeper meanings behind everyday style.
Extra Butter design and curation language are rooted in a global streetwear aesthetic, yet it resonates strongly with Indian influences—highlighting craftsmanship, bold narratives, and intentional detail. At Extra Butter, we aim to go beyond fashion, creating immersive experiences and pieces that inspire conversation, challenge convention, and reflect the dynamic energy of Mumbai and beyond.
Adding further excitement to the launch, 20 pieces of the highly coveted Ca—io Ring Watch—a collectible that sold out almost instantly during its initial release—will now be available exclusively at Extra Butter. With only a limited number brought back for this drop, this is a rare second chance for collectors, loyalists, and trendsetters to own one of the most sought-after pieces from Casio.
This partnership marks a bold new chapter in G-SHO’K’s India journey, connecting with an audience that thrives on originality, expression, and cultural depth. By partnering with Extra Butter, a brand known for its curated approach to fashion, sneakers, and street culture, G-SHOCK reinforces its relevance in the lifestyle and fashion space. The collaboration promises to bring fresh energy to the Indian retail scene, blending immersive design with iconic timepieces in a way ’hat’s both functional and deeply expressive.
Speaking on the occasion, Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India, sai“, “G-SHOCK has always stood at the intersection of style, culture, and resilience. Our partnership with Extra Butter Mumbai gives us a unique platform to engage with the new generation of creators and tastemakers in India. We are confident that this partnership will resonate with individuals who define strength on their own terms and reflect our evolving engagement wi’h India’s emerging wave of ta”temakers.”
Ankur Amin, Founder, Extra Butter“ added: “Our partnership with G-SHOCK is rooted in a shared commitment to design that disrupts and storytelling that ’onnects. We’re excited to bring their legendary watches to our audience, both in-store and online, further enriching our curated selection of lif”style products.”
With G-SHOCK’s legacy of toughness and innovati’n, and Extra Butter’s deep influence on streetwear and sneaker culture, the partnership creates a space where style meets substance, street blends with sophistication, and design is built to last. Whether collectors, streetwear enthusiasts, or first-time G-SHOCK buyers, this collaboration is designed to spark curiosity, build connections, and celebrate the enduring spirit of toughness. G-SHOCK watches are now ava’lable at Extra Butter’s store and online.
***
About G-SHOCK:
G-SHOCK, the pioneering timepiece that revolutionized the very concept of toughness.
In 1981, a daring challenge to prevailing norms ignited the genesis of G-SHOCK.’Driven by Mr. Kikuo Ibe’s unwavering conviction that a watch could be crafted to withstand any shocks, Project Team Tough was formed to translate this vision into reality. Over a span of approximately two years, this team meticulously developed more than 200 prototypes. Their resolute efforts culminated in the breakthrough shock-resistant yet sophisticated and streamlined architecture we know today.
Since its inception, G-SHOCK has embarked on a relentless journey of evolution, ceaselessly pursuing greater resilience and bold stylish appeal across structure, materials, and functionalities. Envisioned in 1983, G-SHOCK now stands on the cusp of its 40th Anniversary in 2023, having left an indelible mark by retailing over 150 million watches across 140 nations. Strengthened by this remarkable legacy, G-SHOCK remains resolute in its quest for enduring strength, ever ready to conquer new frontiers of toughness.
About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.:
Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.(CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products includes the sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators and Scientific Calculators.
Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.
For more information, visit
About Extra Butter:
Extra Butter is a cultural destination that celebrates the intersection of storytelling, streetwear, and global subcultures. Drawing from cinema, art, and the diverse narratives that shape modern identity, each collection is an invitation to explore deeper meanings behind everyday style.
Extra Butter design and curation language are rooted in a global streetwear aesthetic, yet it resonates strongly with Indian influences—highlighting craftsmanship, bold narratives, and intentional detail. At Extra Butter, we aim to go beyond fashion, creating immersive experiences and pieces that inspire conversation, challenge convention, and reflect the dynamic energy of Mumbai and beyond.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment