Qatar Foundation Announces New CEO

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation has announced the appointment of Yousif Al-Naama as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and new, expanded responsibilities for Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani as the organization's Vice Chairperson.

This evolution reflects how, in the year that marks its 30th anniversary, Qatar Foundation (QF) is entering a new phase of its journey, as it continues to unlock human potential and create impact and benefit for the people of Qatar, the region, and the world, across its pillars of education, science and research, and community development.

Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, said:“Her Excellency Sheikha Hind's appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Foundation nine years ago came with a clear mandate: to enhance the Foundation's role and to ensure its continuity locally, regionally, and internationally. Sheikha Hind has excelled in her mandate, and her contributions have exceeded our expectations.”

Her Excellency Sheikha Hind said:“In my role as the organization's Vice Chairperson – a position I have held since 2011 – I will focus on the expansion of QF's strategic role and impact, through strengthening partnerships with QF's stakeholders within Qatar and globally, elevating the organization's international profile, and advancing strategic initiatives that span QF's diverse ecosystem of knowledge.”

Al-Naama brings a wide-ranging skillset rooted in organizational planning and strategy to his role as CEO of Qatar Foundation, which he will assume on June 1, 2025. He has played an instrumental role in shaping and advancing Qatar's digital transformation within both the public and private sectors; contributed to the development of Qatar's first Information and Communications Technology Strategy and Masterplan; and was among the founding members of Qatar-based IT services provider Malomatia, serving as its CEO for over 15 years.

“I am truly honored, and immensely proud, to be asked to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Foundation, an organization I have always greatly admired,” said Al-Naama.“I thank Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani for placing their faith in me, and I will do my utmost to repay this faith. My task is clear: to implement the vision of Her Highness, and to harness the transformative impact that QF has seen during Her Excellency's tenure as Chief Executive Officer.”