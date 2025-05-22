GIBO Introduces AIARSE: AI Asset Recognition & Settlement Engine To Automate Creator Monetization And IP Value Distribution

HONG KONG, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO ) , Asia's leading AI-generated animation platform, today announced the upcoming rollout of AIARSE (AI Asset Recognition & Settlement Engine)-a cutting-edge module within the GIBO Click ecosystem designed to automate the recognition, valuation, and monetization of creative contributions across the GIBO platform.

AIARSE is built to solve one of the most pressing challenges in today's digital creative economy: how to fairly track, credit, and compensate creators when assets are reused, remixed, or featured in collaborative, AI-assisted content. The engine leverages AI to recognize embedded creative elements and intelligently trigger rewards or licensing settlements, ensuring creators are rewarded in real time for their contributions.

How AIARSE Works: Automating Recognition, Compensation, and Trust

AIARSE combines GIBO's proprietary AIGC capabilities-including computer vision, natural language processing, audio recognition, and metadata analysis-to scan content such as animations, avatars, scripts, and music.

Once assets are identified, AIARSE will:



Classify the origin and use of each creative asset

Match assets to verified creators or owners via digital identity

Trigger royalty distribution or token-based compensation using pre-set logic via GIBO Click Update creator profiles and value score histories in the ai-Avatar systems

Whether it's a line of dialogue, a background texture, a voice sample, or a character design-AIARSE ensures each input gets tracked, logged, and monetized appropriately.

Key Benefits of AIARSE within GIBO Click:



Automated Monetization: Creators no longer need to manually submit claims; AIARSE detects and allocates credit transparently

Micro-Asset Valuation: Even small or derivative contributions (e.g. remix, modification, reuse) are acknowledged and rewarded

Real-Time Royalty Settlement: Compatible with GIBO Click 's token systems and smart contracts for immediate distribution

IP Protection + Traceability: Strengthens trust by verifying asset lineage and usage through on-chain and AI validation Supports RWA Frameworks: Seamlessly integrates with physical-digital asset bindings (e.g. ai-AvatarTM, figurines)

Strategic Impact: Powering the Creator Economy with Intelligence & Integrity

The introduction of AIARSE marks a major leap forward for the GIBO ecosystem, reinforcing its commitment to creator-first economics. It enables a future where creators, collectors, and collaborators can participate in an intelligent, automated economy of attribution and reward.

By embedding machine learning into the revenue engine, AIARSE transforms GIBO from a platform for creating content into a platform that understands, protects, and monetizes creativity itself.

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 72 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company's ability to scale and grow its business, the Company's advantages and expected growth, the Company's ability to source and retain talent, and the Company's cash position, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

