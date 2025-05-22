Envision Energy Obtained Bureau Veritas Certification For Chifeng Green Ammonia Plant
"Receiving this certification marks a major milestone for Envision Energy," said Frank Yu, VP of Envision Energy. "It is a testament to how innovation and sustainability can go hand-in-hand – from our advanced electrolyzer technology to the use of 100% renewable power, we're redefining what's possible in green hydrogen and ammonia production. By meeting Bureau Veritas's stringent standard, we are reinforcing Envision's commitment to excellence and building trust that our hydrogen-based fuels are truly green. Envision will continue to push the boundaries of innovation to accelerate the global energy transition."
Laurence Boisramé, Global Director of Hydrogen at Bureau Veritas, commented: "Envision Energy's achievement is a pioneering step for the hydrogen industry. It demonstrates that large-scale renewable-based hydrogen and ammonia production can meet the highest international standards and meet quality, sustainability and safety requirements. By attaining the certification, Envision is helping to set a new benchmark for the industry – one that fosters transparency and trust in green hydrogen projects worldwide as per Bureau Veritas Leap | 28 strategy aiming to expand Group' services and strengthening its position as a leader in the Testing, Inspection and Certification industry for renewables and power generation sector."
The Bureau Veritas certification not only affirms that the Chifeng plant's operations are safe and sustainable, but also enhances the project's bankability and international credibility, paving the way for broader adoption of green ammonia as a clean fuel and energy carrier. This certification is more than a recognition of Envision Energy's achievement; it is a signal to the industry that scalable, sustainable hydrogen production is achievable today.
Photo -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment