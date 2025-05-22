Impactqa Welcomes Industry Veteran Sanjay Lakhanpal As COO Amid Global Growth Plans

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With over 30 years of experience in global IT services, digital transformation, and consulting, Sanjay has consistently delivered revenue growth and operational scale. He has held leadership roles at organizations such as GE Capital, Corbus, Icreon Tech, and Newt Global where he spearheaded initiatives across cloud adoption, automation, DevSecOps, and digital transformation initiatives.

In his new role at ImpactQA, Sanjay will oversee global operations, build delivery frameworks, and focus on business outcomes across the enterprise. Known for his collaborative leadership style and emphasis on talent development, Sanjay's appointment reinforces ImpactQA's ambition to scale faster while delivering measurable business impact.

"Sanjay's deep experience in managing global delivery and his strategic understanding of digital acceleration will be instrumental in strengthening our operational backbone," said JP Bhatt , CEO of ImpactQA. "His addition to the leadership team comes at a pivotal moment as we continue expanding into high-impact industries like Commodity Trading and Risk Management (CTRM), AI/ML, and ERP testing."

He is recognized for developing corporate strategy, leading transformational change, and maintaining strong ties with C-suite leaders across various industries, including FMCG, healthcare, technology, BFSI, Telco and Oil & Gas.

About ImpactQA

ImpactQA, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a global independent quality engineering and software testing company. With offices in New Delhi, New York, and London, we deliver end-to-end QA services across cloud, ERP, E/CTRM, AI/ML, IoT, and DevSecOps. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, ImpactQA specialize in domain-driven QA for energy and commodity trading firms, offering implementation, testing, and support across platforms like Openlink Endur, RightAngle, Allegro, and SAP CM. Their expertise helps clients streamline operations, making them a preferred technology partner in their digital transformation journey.

Email: [email protected]

