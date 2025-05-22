Knox Systems Backs Dod's SWFT Push To Fast-Track Secure Software

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knox Systems, the company behind the largest and longest-running FedRAMP and DISA-authorized SaaS cloud in the federal market, is proud to support the Department of Defense's Software Fast Track (SWFT) initiative-an effort to transform how software is assessed, authorized, and deployed across defense missions.

As one of the first participants, Knox submitted responses to all three SWFT RFIs- Tools , External Assessment Methodologies, and Automation & AI -outlining how its AI-native platform, KnoxAI , delivers real-time, mission-aware risk assessments and automates compliance at scale.

KnoxAI is already operational and supports secure cloud environments for agencies including the U.S. Marine Corps, DCSA, and NRO , helping deliver faster, more rigorous paths to Authorization to Operate (ATO). It ingests SBOMs and telemetry, contextualizes vulnerabilities, and autogenerates POA&Ms and NIST-800 documentation-all at scale, with thousands of scans run.

"The future of ATO is autonomous, continuous, and contextual," said Irina Denisenko , CEO of Knox Systems. "SWFT is a turning point for how we manage software risk in government. We're proud to contribute our experience and technology to help accelerate secure software to the mission edge."

The launch of SWFT follows growing recognition that traditional authorization processes are too slow and brittle for today's software-driven landscape. At AFCEA and in recent public remarks, DoD CISO Katie Arrington emphasized that the goal of SWFT is to "remove the unnecessary bureaucracy and create a more streamlined, efficient way to do cybersecurity," enabling faster, safer deployment of commercial technology.

Knox's contributions to SWFT reflect a decade-long track record of enabling secure government software-from powering Adobe's federal cloud to pioneering AI-native risk assessment for the DoD.

