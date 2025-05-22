Jefferson Capital Files Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

MINNEAPOLIS, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jefferson Capital, Inc. ("Jefferson Capital"), a leading analytically driven purchaser and manager of charged-off and insolvency consumer accounts, today announced it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. Jefferson Capital intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "JCAP."

Jefferies and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, will act as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Citizens Capital Markets, Raymond James, Truist Securities, Capital One Securities, DNB Carnegie, Regions Securities LLC and Synovus will act as book-running managers for the proposed offering. FHN Financial Securities Corp. and ING Financial Markets LLC will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Jefferies LLC, at Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388, or by email at [email protected] ; or Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. by telephone at (800) 966-1559, or by e-mail at [email protected] .

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements



This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward- looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements.

About Jefferson Capital, Inc.



Founded in 2002, Jefferson Capital is an analytically driven purchaser and manager of charged-off and insolvency consumer accounts with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Latin America. It purchases and services both secured and unsecured assets, and its growing client base includes Fortune 500 creditors, banks, fintech origination platforms, telecommunications providers, credit card issuers and auto finance companies. Jefferson Capital is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with additional offices and operations located in Sartell, Minnesota, Denver, Colorado and San Antonio, Texas (United States); Basingstoke, England; London, England and Paisley, Scotland (United Kingdom); London, Ontario and Toronto, Ontario (Canada); as well as Bogota (Colombia).

Contacts

Investor Contact:



Christo Realov

[email protected]

Press Contact:



Matthew Pfohl

[email protected]

