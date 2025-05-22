CATO REPORTS 1Q EARNINGS
|
THE CATO CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
FOR THE PERIODS ENDED MAY 3, 2025 AND MAY 4, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May 3,
|
%
|
|
May 4,
|
%
|
|
2025
|
Sales
|
|
2024
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REVENUES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail sales
|
$
|
168,419
|
100.0 %
|
|
$
|
175,272
|
100.0 %
|
Other revenue (principally finance,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
late fees and layaway charges)
|
|
1,823
|
1.1 %
|
|
|
1,827
|
1.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
170,242
|
101.1 %
|
|
|
177,099
|
101.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROSS MARGIN (Memo)
|
|
59,101
|
35.1 %
|
|
|
62,767
|
35.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COSTS AND EXPENSES, NET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
109,318
|
64.9 %
|
|
|
112,505
|
64.2 %
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
55,325
|
32.8 %
|
|
|
56,752
|
32.4 %
|
Depreciation
|
|
2,564
|
1.5 %
|
|
|
2,040
|
1.2 %
|
Interest and other income
|
|
(1,202)
|
-0.7 %
|
|
|
(5,821)
|
-3.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and expenses, net
|
|
166,005
|
98.6 %
|
|
|
165,476
|
94.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
|
4,237
|
2.5 %
|
|
|
11,623
|
6.6 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
928
|
0.6 %
|
|
|
649
|
0.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
$
|
3,309
|
2.0 %
|
|
$
|
10,974
|
6.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic Earnings Per Share
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
THE CATO CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May 3,
|
|
|
February 1,
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
31,346
|
|
|
$
|
20,279
|
Short-term investments
|
|
48,609
|
|
|
|
57,423
|
Restricted cash
|
|
2,675
|
|
|
|
2,799
|
Accounts receivable - net
|
|
26,830
|
|
|
|
24,540
|
Merchandise inventories
|
|
109,430
|
|
|
|
110,739
|
Other current assets
|
|
7,560
|
|
|
|
7,406
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
226,450
|
|
|
|
223,186
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and Equipment - net
|
|
58,767
|
|
|
|
60,326
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncurrent Deferred Income Taxes
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Assets
|
|
19,863
|
|
|
|
19,979
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Right-of-Use Assets, net
|
|
135,726
|
|
|
|
148,870
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
$
|
440,806
|
|
|
$
|
452,361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
$
|
130,000
|
|
|
$
|
130,684
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Lease Liability
|
|
52,524
|
|
|
|
57,555
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncurrent Liabilities
|
|
13,293
|
|
|
|
13,485
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease Liability
|
|
80,072
|
|
|
|
88,341
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
164,917
|
|
|
|
162,296
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
$
|
440,806
|
|
|
$
|
452,361
