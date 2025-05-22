Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment

Invests $42.5 Million in Recapitalization of Doral Corporation

HOUSTON, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN ) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently completed a new portfolio investment to facilitate the minority recapitalization of Doral Corporation ("Doral" or the "Company"), a leading midwestern U.S. based contractor specializing in rigging, millwrighting, machinery moving, steel fabrication and material handling installation. Main Street partnered with the Company's existing owner to facilitate the transaction, with Main Street funding $42.5 million in a combination of first lien, senior secured term debt and a direct equity investment.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Doral ( ) provides specialty contracting services across the U.S. to customers in the supply chain & logistics, construction, food & beverage, wastewater and other end markets. With a proven track record, deep industry experience and a commitment to operational excellence, Doral has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner for installation, maintenance and repair solutions. Through its differentiated services, the Company offers comprehensive, one-stop-shop capabilities that streamline customers' projects, reduce subcontracting needs and minimize customer downtime.

