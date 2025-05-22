Gimme Credit Launches New Data Service With Forward-Looking Corporate Credit Scores

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimme Credit , a leading provider of independent credit research and data, is pleased to announce the inauguration of its new Data Service. Marked by the launch of its forward-looking Corporate Credit Scores , this new solution provides clients with the ability to easily incorporate credit insights into their financial analyses and models. The innovative offering is just the first in a series of products to be released this year as part of the firm's expanding Data Service.

Available on the Gimme Credit state-of-the-art platform or through widely used distribution portals such as Bloomberg, the Credit Scores represent the company's Senior Analysts' forecasts of the direction of credit quality of the companies they cover, with a six-month forecast horizon. Unlike traditional credit ratings-typically static, model-driven, and paid for by the issuers themselves-Gimme Credit's Scores are forward-looking, fully independent, and underpinned by the expertise of seasoned Senior Analysts who are directly accessible to clients for research support.

"The launch of our Data Service with Credit Scores represents a major step in our mission to offer clients easily accessible high-quality fixed income data, including internal data generated by our Senior Analysts and quantitative applications based on external databases. We have fully developed data-as-a-service (DAAS) technology for individual users and enterprise-level client services. Our goal is to provide clients with the means to preserve capital, create alpha, assess risk and satisfy compliance and regulatory requirements," said Arthur Rosenzweig, CEO at Gimme Credit.

Gimme Credit provides independent corporate bond research and data to aid investors and traders with critical and timely insights into an organization's investment potential. Since 1994, customers have relied on our decisive buy/sell recommendations to provide in-depth guidance when determining which fixed-income securities offer the most opportunity. Gimme Credit's clients include brokerage firms, corporations, financial advisors, investment managers and traders. The company has built its reputation on providing unhedged corporate bond investment recommendations by experienced, independent senior analysts. Company research and news are regularly featured in such esteemed Media as Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, FT and more.

