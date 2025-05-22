Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Odisha-Based Statues Manufacturer Launches New Line Of Handcrafted Sculptures

2025-05-22 05:10:34
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bandareswar, Odisha | 22/05/2025: A renowned statues manufacturer in Odisha has proudly announced the launch of its latest collection of handcrafted stone sculptures, blending traditional artistry with modern aesthetic sensibilities. This new line celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Odisha while catering to contemporary tastes in religious and decorative statuary.

Preserving Ancient Art Through Modern Craft

With decades of experience, the manufacturer has earned a reputation for producing high-quality, durable, and artistically detailed statues that reflect the deep-rooted traditions of Indian stone carving. Each piece is handcrafted by skilled artisans who have inherited their craft through generations, ensuring that every sculpture is both authentic and unique.

The latest collection features a range of stone statues in Odisha, including religious idols, temple sculptures, and custom-designed pieces for homes, gardens, and public spaces. Designed using locally sourced sandstone and marble, the new line represents the finest in Indian sculpture.

A Word from the Craftsmen

“Our goal has always been to keep Odisha's stone art alive in the modern world,” said a senior representative of the company.“This new collection showcases our dedication to preserving traditional techniques while adapting to today's design trends. Every statue is a reflection of our heritage and our commitment to excellence.”

Commitment to Quality and Trust

As a trusted statues manufacturer Odisha, the brand stands out for its consistent craftsmanship, timely delivery, and customer-focused approach. All sculptures undergo strict quality checks and are made from premium-grade stone to ensure longevity and detailed finish.

To explore the new collection or place a custom order, visit the official website or contact the studio directly. Bulk and custom orders are welcome, and shipping is available across India and internationally.

Contact:
Company Name: Odisha Kraft
Email Address : ...
Phone Number : +91-9777007497
Website URL :
Location – Odishakraft, Bandareswar, PO - Palai-Via & PS - Balichandrapur, Dist - Jajpur, Odisha, Pin - 754205

Company :-Odisha Kraft

User :- Odisha Kraft

Email :...

Mobile:- 09777007497

Url :-


