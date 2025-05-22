Netdragon Expands Global AI + Education Strategy, Partners With Thailand MHESI To Launch AI Education Platform

HONG KONG, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 0777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce the official launch of the MHESI Skill platform ( ), an AI education platform co-developed with Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation ("MHESI") based on NetDragon's edalearning. This platform serves as a key initiative under MHESI's recently launched "EV Ready+" electric vehicle ("EV") industry talent development program, offering free, certified training to equip Thai citizens with real-world skills and enhance career prospects in the EV sector.

The MHESI Skill platform will offer a suite of EV-focused training programs, initially launching with two fundamental courses -- Basic Electric Vehicle Technology Course and Electric Vehicle Maintenance Course. These will be followed by three additional courses covering EV System Design and Development, EV Infrastructure and Charging Systems, and EV Business Management. All courses will be free of charge and include an official e-Certificate issued by MHESI upon completion.

All "EV Ready+" courses will be delivered in a hybrid "online + offline" learning format, combining self-paced online theory modules on the MHESI Skill platform with hands-on practical training at partner universities, including Bangkok Thonburi University and King Mongkut's University of Technology North Bangkok (Rayong Campus). MHESI also plans to expand practical training sites to other regions nationwide, ensuring equal access to learners across the country.

Mr. Punpermsak Aruni, Assistant Permanent Secretary of MHESI, shared, "Thailand is rapidly emerging as the regional center for the electric vehicle industry in Asia-Pacific. To keep pace with this transformation, we must urgently invest in developing high-skilled talent. The 'EV Ready+' project was designed to empower Thai talent with free, advanced knowledge and professional training, strengthening our competitiveness in the global automotive shift."

Dr. Simon Leung, Vice Chairman of NetDragon, commented, "The MHESI Skill platform marks a significant step forward in digitization access to technical education in Thailand. Through our collaboration with MHESI, we are building a flexible, scalable AI education platform aligned with Thailand's national workforce development goals. By providing certified training in key areas such as EV technology, we are supporting Thailand's ambition to become the EV production hub of the Asia-Pacific region while empowering its talent with the skills needed for success in the digital and green economies."

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved, Conquer Online and Under Oath. In the past 10 years, NetDragon has also achieved success with its online education business both domestically and globally, and its overseas education business entity, currently a U.S.-listed subsidiary named Mynd, is a global leader in interactive technology and its award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries.

About Thailand Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI)

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) plays a vital role in shaping Thailand's future by laying the foundation for a knowledge-based society. With a mission to promote equal access to lifelong learning, MHESI is committed to reducing inequality, enhancing quality of life, and equipping Thai citizens with the skills needed for the 21st century. The Ministry aims to drive national development by accelerating the creation of scientific, technological, and innovative knowledge alongside the development of human capital in higher education institutions, positioning Thailand as a competitive, innovation-led nation on the global stage.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

Ms. Maggie Zhou

Senior Director of Investor Relations

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Website: href="" rel="nofollow" netdrago

SOURCE NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

