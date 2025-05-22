Commercial Bank Partners With Ooredoo To Power Future Of AI

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital financial solutions, has partnered with Ooredoo to strengthen its data infrastructure with the latest GPU technologies from NVIDIA.

Since defining its Data Strategy in 2022, the Bank has embarked on a focused AI journey, which has become a cornerstone of its future development strategy.

This strategy encompassed not only significant investment in cutting-edge hardware, technology and data architecture, but also ambitious development of internal talent-building high-performing teams across Data Science, Data Engineering, and Data Governance functions of what is now forming Commercial Bank's Data Lab.

Currently, the Bank has integrated a broad range of AI technologies across various operations and deployed over 20 AI and Generative AI solutions, delivering significant improvement in operational efficiency across multiple processes.

AI-driven decision-making now accounts for a large portion of decisions in certain processes, including document processing and customer engagement.



Commercial Bank was among the first private institutions in the Middle East to order its own NVIDIA GPUs in early 2022-well ahead of the global AI hype wave that gained momentum in 2023/2024-demonstrating a truly visionary approach. In line with its commitment to the highest standards of information security, the Bank has prioritized on-premises deployment of advanced AI solutions.

It has developed multiple proprietary models entirely in-house, leveraging the strong capabilities built within its Data Science team since the launch of its Data Strategy.

Commenting on this partnership, Joseph Abraham, GCEO of Commercial Bank, said:“Over the recent years, Qatar has been witnessing a massive digital shift in its financial scene, and as one of the leaders of the banking sector, we have played a key role in contributing to this transformation. Digitization at Commercial Bank has embraced the role of everyday reality-so much so that innovation has become more than just a goal but rather the ultimate driving force behind every initiative. In line with our commitment, we partnered with Ooredoo to power our state-of-the-art Data Lab with the latest GPU technologies from NVIDIA. This partnership significantly accelerates research and development (R&D) for new AI solutions, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of AI innovation.”