Rethinking Social Media For A Sustainable Future

- Caroline Gager-PalfyWIEN, AUSTRIA, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- While the digital world increasingly revolves around attention, data and paid reach, a new platform from Europe is taking a different approach: Orbyz, founded by Viennese entrepreneur Caroline Gager-Palfy, is focussing entirely on sustainability . It's not about vanity or followers, but about sharing, true stories, common goals and tools that create added value.To mark its first birthday, Orbyz is launching its app for iOS and Android in the stores, making a clear statement: Europe can do digital innovation with attitude.The social network is aimed at individuals, companies, organisations, research institutions, journalists and public institutions who want to work together on social and ecological solutions. Whether green technologies, biodiversity, mobility transition, circular economy, education, equality and social justice, slow fashion, fair supply chains or sustainable financial strategies, Orbyz already brings together topics and people from over 20 countries.'We no longer have time for clickbait. We need spaces where ideas grow, knowledge is shared and projects become visible across borders. That's exactly what Orbyz is,' says Gager-Palfy.The European answer to global challengesOrbyz is technologically orientated towards the EU's Digital Services Act and sets new standards in terms of transparency, data protection and ad-free use. The platform completely dispenses with adverts. Instead, it is deliberately financed via subscription models with additional functions for professionals and companies. The basic version of Orbyz is free to use for everyone.'We didn't want another feed that directs us through algorithms, but a place for real dialogue, solutions and shared impact,' says founder Caroline Gager-Palfy.With the unique function of putting together your own personalised feed with the help of a navigator, the platform is taking a bold, innovative and pioneering direction in line with the motto: 'be your own algorithm'. The app also offers an event calendar, special networking patches for profiles and various sustainability tools. The basic version of Orbyz therefore surpasses the usual social media functionalities. An additional highlight is the publication feature, which means that texts can not only be categorised thematically but also made audible - 'knowledge to go', so to speak.'Not every digital innovation has to come from Silicon Valley. Right now, Europe needs courageous platforms that don't outsource responsibility, but shape it,' emphasises Gager-Palfy.From Vienna to the worldOrbyz was founded in 2024, is independently financed, registered as an EU trademark and was developed in close collaboration with experts from the digital development and sustainability sectors. The circular logo deliberately picks up on themes such as planetary boundaries, the circular economy, dynamism and global cooperation.Orbyz does not want to be the next social media hype. Instead, it wants to be a digital space that helps shape our future, away from populism and ideologies.'After 25 years of social media, it's time for change. We are convinced that technology should empower people, not control them. At Orbyz, we take this responsibility seriously,' emphasises Gager-Palfy

