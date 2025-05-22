403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
W Motors expands operations with contract manufacturing services for global OEMs
(MENAFN- Four) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 21st, 2025: W Motors, the Middle East’s first fully integrated mobility solutions provider, announced today the launch of its contract manufacturing division, designed to support global OEMs seeking to establish a manufacturing footprint in the region. This announcement was made on the sidelines of the “Make it in the Emirates” 2025 event.
Headquartered in Dubai in its recently opened automotive manufacturing facility in Dubai Silicon Oasis, the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority(DIEZ), W Motors will now expand its operations to Abu Dhabi to support large-scale automotive production in the UAE and the region, strengthening and enhancing its position in the global automotive industry.
This strategic move aligns with the UAE’s industrial development and sustainable mobility objectives, including the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, known as the “300Billion Project”, which aims to develop and stimulate the country’s industrial sector, as well as the UAE Industry 4.0 initiative.
Supported by Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) to grow in Dubai, W Motors is now working closely with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) for the automotive cluster in Abu Dhabi and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT) for the conformity certifications and local manufacturing, W Motors is reinforcing a shared commitment to position the UAE as the leading regional hub for automotive manufacturing. This initiative enables W Motors to provide zero-capex solutions for global OEMs looking to localize their production in the region.
During the “Make it in the Emirates 2025” event in Abu Dhabi, W Motors signed a series of high-profile strategic cooperation agreements with key international partners. The signing ceremonies were held on the 19th and 20th of May on the ADIO main stage:
• AIH Group, one of the world’s largest contract manufacturing operators based in Pretoria, South Africa and globally recognized for their expertise in establishing manufacturing facilities and Semi-Knock Down (SKD) operations. This partnership enables W Motors to leverage AIH’s extensive industrial experience to ensure world-class standards in production, operational efficiency, and quality.
• ROX Motor, an international luxury new energy vehicle brand, based in Shanghai China, partners with W Motors for contract manufacturing services to produce its vehicles in the UAE. Under this partnership, W Motors is localizing the production of the ROX 01 luxury SUV and will expand the production to future models, ensuring a streamlined and integrated local supply chain with comprehensive ancillary services, including logistics, assembly, and storage operations.
• Genesis Middle East & Africa partners with W Motors for contract manufacturing services in the UAE and to develop and manufacture special projects including the “G80 Performance by W Motors”, featuring local customization options aimed at strengthening regional capabilities and enhancing customer offerings. This collaboration builds on the strong foundation established through previous joint projects that include the “GV80 Desert Edition” and the “GV80 armoring”.
• Force Motors, one of India’s largest OEMs, a fully integrated automotive manufacturer based in Pune and renowned for producing its own engines, chassis, gearboxes, axles and vehicle bodies, has partnered with W Motors to jointly develop and explore the manufacturing of a new vehicle model in the UAE. The collaboration also includes a range of services and activities aimed at driving cross-border innovation in mobility solutions between India and the UAE, targeting both local and international markets.
Commenting on these announcements, Ralph Debbas, Founder & CEO of W Motors stated: “With W Motors being established in the region for 18 years and leading the way in mobility solutions, we are building a center of excellence, a powerhouse uniting the world’s largest automotive companies and facilitating local and regional growth. This ecosystem delivers cutting-edge mobility solutions, from design and engineering to localized assembly and manufacturing, all in one integrated framework. Through this initiative, we position ourselves as a turnkey manufacturing partner for OEMs seeking to establish or expand production in the Middle East, supporting national industrial growth and economic development.”
Since the launch of the Lykan HyperSport as W Motors’ first hypercar and with its success being featured in the Fast and Furious 7 movie, W Motors has expanded significantly to provide fully integrated mobility services to third-party clients alongside its own vehicles with in-house design, engineering, technology and manufacturing capabilities from its HQ in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The company is focused on providing products and services to its clients ranging from security & defense vehicles, last-mile electric delivery vehicles, autonomous solutions, racing cars, vehicle enhancements, design and engineering services, and now contract manufacturing.
Headquartered in Dubai in its recently opened automotive manufacturing facility in Dubai Silicon Oasis, the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority(DIEZ), W Motors will now expand its operations to Abu Dhabi to support large-scale automotive production in the UAE and the region, strengthening and enhancing its position in the global automotive industry.
This strategic move aligns with the UAE’s industrial development and sustainable mobility objectives, including the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, known as the “300Billion Project”, which aims to develop and stimulate the country’s industrial sector, as well as the UAE Industry 4.0 initiative.
Supported by Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) to grow in Dubai, W Motors is now working closely with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) for the automotive cluster in Abu Dhabi and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT) for the conformity certifications and local manufacturing, W Motors is reinforcing a shared commitment to position the UAE as the leading regional hub for automotive manufacturing. This initiative enables W Motors to provide zero-capex solutions for global OEMs looking to localize their production in the region.
During the “Make it in the Emirates 2025” event in Abu Dhabi, W Motors signed a series of high-profile strategic cooperation agreements with key international partners. The signing ceremonies were held on the 19th and 20th of May on the ADIO main stage:
• AIH Group, one of the world’s largest contract manufacturing operators based in Pretoria, South Africa and globally recognized for their expertise in establishing manufacturing facilities and Semi-Knock Down (SKD) operations. This partnership enables W Motors to leverage AIH’s extensive industrial experience to ensure world-class standards in production, operational efficiency, and quality.
• ROX Motor, an international luxury new energy vehicle brand, based in Shanghai China, partners with W Motors for contract manufacturing services to produce its vehicles in the UAE. Under this partnership, W Motors is localizing the production of the ROX 01 luxury SUV and will expand the production to future models, ensuring a streamlined and integrated local supply chain with comprehensive ancillary services, including logistics, assembly, and storage operations.
• Genesis Middle East & Africa partners with W Motors for contract manufacturing services in the UAE and to develop and manufacture special projects including the “G80 Performance by W Motors”, featuring local customization options aimed at strengthening regional capabilities and enhancing customer offerings. This collaboration builds on the strong foundation established through previous joint projects that include the “GV80 Desert Edition” and the “GV80 armoring”.
• Force Motors, one of India’s largest OEMs, a fully integrated automotive manufacturer based in Pune and renowned for producing its own engines, chassis, gearboxes, axles and vehicle bodies, has partnered with W Motors to jointly develop and explore the manufacturing of a new vehicle model in the UAE. The collaboration also includes a range of services and activities aimed at driving cross-border innovation in mobility solutions between India and the UAE, targeting both local and international markets.
Commenting on these announcements, Ralph Debbas, Founder & CEO of W Motors stated: “With W Motors being established in the region for 18 years and leading the way in mobility solutions, we are building a center of excellence, a powerhouse uniting the world’s largest automotive companies and facilitating local and regional growth. This ecosystem delivers cutting-edge mobility solutions, from design and engineering to localized assembly and manufacturing, all in one integrated framework. Through this initiative, we position ourselves as a turnkey manufacturing partner for OEMs seeking to establish or expand production in the Middle East, supporting national industrial growth and economic development.”
Since the launch of the Lykan HyperSport as W Motors’ first hypercar and with its success being featured in the Fast and Furious 7 movie, W Motors has expanded significantly to provide fully integrated mobility services to third-party clients alongside its own vehicles with in-house design, engineering, technology and manufacturing capabilities from its HQ in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The company is focused on providing products and services to its clients ranging from security & defense vehicles, last-mile electric delivery vehicles, autonomous solutions, racing cars, vehicle enhancements, design and engineering services, and now contract manufacturing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment