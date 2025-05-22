403
Istanbul Joins Top 20 Congress Cities for First Time Since 2015
(MENAFN) Istanbul, Türkiye's largest city bridging Europe and Asia across the Bosphorus Strait, moved up one position in the global congress city rankings last year, marking its return to the top 20 for the first time since 2015, according to data from the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA).
As announced by the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ICOC), Istanbul hosted 86 international congresses in 2024, with participant numbers ranging from 50 to 7,300. This success allowed the city to climb one spot in the global and European congress city rankings.
The number of major congresses held in Istanbul increased by 14 in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to ICCA data. Istanbul now ranks 15th in Europe and 20th worldwide among congress cities.
With aspirations to break into the top 10 in congress tourism, Istanbul has reached this milestone before, achieving 8th place globally in 2015.
In the ICCA rankings, Vienna topped the list with 154 congresses in 2024, followed by Lisbon with 153, and Singapore with 144.
Additionally, Istanbul secured 8th place globally in the newly released "Top Eight Cities for Medical Sciences Meetings in 2024."
