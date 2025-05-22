Pigment Partners With Google Cloud To Accelerate AI-Led Business Planning For Agile, Strategic Decision-Making



Pigment teams up with Google Cloud to advance AI-driven business planning with greater speed and precision Partnership powers Pigment's growth, utilizing Google Cloud's AI infrastructure to help its customers navigate market volatility

SUNNYVALE, Calif., and PARIS, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pigment, an AI-powered business planning and performance management company, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate the adoption of AI-led planning across global enterprises.

Pigment's modern planning platform allows business teams from customers that include Unilever, Snowflake, and DPD to intuitively build and adapt strategic plans. Through this partnership, Pigment will use Google Cloud's secure, scalable, and AI-optimized infrastructure, along with its advanced storage and analytics technology, to help its customers unlock greater value from their data. The partnership will also reduce technical debt within organizations, bridge the gap between business and IT, and strengthen enterprise-wide alignment.

With AI directly embedded into its platform, Pigment is delivering on its agentic AI roadmap: building a suite of specialized business planning agents – the Analyst, the Planner, and the Modeler – that will augment employees as a digital workforce. These agents will help business teams move and react faster, make better decisions, and identify risks and opportunities early so they hit their goals.

Access to Google Cloud's full suite of AI capabilities will accelerate Pigment's innovation in this space. These include Gemini and the two-hundred-plus models that are included in Vertex AI's Model Garden, and Google Cloud's advanced agent AI solutions, including Agentspace, Agent Development toolkit, Vertex AI's Agent Garden, and the new Agent2Agent protocol.

Pigment is also now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, making it easier for enterprises already using Google Cloud to access and deploy its platform. Customers in the United States can currently deploy Pigment on Google Cloud Marketplace, and availability will expand across global markets soon.

"At Pigment, we're pioneering the use of Agentic AI in business planning, empowering AI agents to proactively model scenarios, uncover opportunities, and guide strategic decisions," said Éléonore Crespo, co-CEO and co-founder of Pigment. "Our partnership with Google Cloud accelerates this vision, enabling companies to adapt faster and plan with greater clarity and confidence in an increasingly dynamic world."

"Google Cloud's approach to AI is a holistic and open one. From our infrastructure to our latest agent solutions, we are creating an innovative and fast-evolving ecosystem that benefits from and fosters state-of-the art AI technologies," said Isabelle Fraine, Managing Director at Google Cloud in France. "Pigment's ambition to be at the forefront of AI innovation and to scale rapidly aligns closely with our own approach, and we're delighted to be supporting the company as it expands and advances its value proposition within core markets."

About Pigment

Pigment is an AI-powered business planning and performance platform built for agility and scale. It connects people, data, and processes in one elegant, feature-rich platform that allows every department to intuitively build and adapt strategy plans. Industry leading companies including Snowflake, Unilever, Siemens and more use Pigment every day, allowing them to confidently make more informed business decisions and prepare for any eventuality.

For more information, visit:

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED