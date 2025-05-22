Mindpal Continues Expansion In The US

MindPal, an innovative technology partner from the Bay Area, is expanding its operations in the United States.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MindPal , an innovative technology partner from the Bay Area specializing in delivering advanced AI-based automation systems to startups and leading technology companies, is expanding its operations in the United States.- We are expanding our operations to be closer to our customers and help them solve problems that arise as a result of the mass adoption of AI-based technologies - reveals Lukas Sojka COO MindPal. - Changes in companies are accelerating even faster than before - he adds.MindPal provides expertise in AI automation, comprehensive support for startups from MVP development to full-scale product launch, and enables global growth through strategic leadership, rapid prototyping, and iterative development. In addition, the company will co-organize the regular Founders Gatherings connecting startups and investors.The main organizer of the Founders Gatherings is Kyosuke Togami, MindPal is a co-host of the event. In the past, partners of the meetings include J.P. Morgan, Sheppard Mullin, NEXC, Minerva University, Y Combinator, and Treasure Data.The next meetup will be in San Francisco on Friday, May 23 at 4:00 PM. You can still register The next one will be in New York on June 2. Details will be announced on social mediaThe founder meetups have so far attracted 29 VC and angel investors, 280 founders and COs, 55 companies with $1-100M in capital, and helped over 100 startups raise $1-30M in funding. In the near future, MindPal will also focus on growing its sales funnel for services, maintaining relationships with long-term customers, and building its own products, mainly widely available AI agents .

