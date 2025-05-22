Yokogawa Drives Industrial Innovation And Sustainability From The UAE

Yokogawa UAE Industry is at the forefront of driving industrial innovation and supporting the UAE's sustainability goals through local manufacturing, cutting-edge technologies, and strategic partnerships. With advanced capabilities in AI and machine learning, Yokogawa is contributing to the country's transformation into a global industrial hub.

In support of the“Make it in the Emirates” initiative, Yokogawa established a production line in Abu Dhabi to manufacture transmitters - strengthening the local supply chain and empowering local talent.

This investment is part of a broader expansion, including a new 4,200sqm facility in ICAD 3 focused on assembling smart junction boxes and delivering integrated control and safety systems. Yokogawa's collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology also supports national digital transformation goals, including participation in the Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI).

The company's partnership with Adnoc is enabling decarbonisation and sustainable production in the Ta'ziz industrial zone, where a new Yokogawa service office is planned for 2025.

“We are committed to contributing to the community and improving people's well-being by hiring local talent and supporting the circular economy through local manufacturing,” said Muhammed Nadeem, Senior Vice-President of Sales, Marketing & Service at Yokogawa UAE Industry.

Through its innovations in AI, automation, and digital solutions, Yokogawa continues to position the UAE as a hub for advanced industrial excellence.