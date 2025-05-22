(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

22 May 2025 Transaction in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 21 May 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 389.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 393.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 390.559267

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 588,538 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,157,269 have voting rights and 3,190,534 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 390.559267 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 730 393.50 08:04:37 LSE 356 392.00 09:38:26 LSE 1 390.50 11:28:16 LSE 250 390.50 11:28:16 LSE 246 390.00 14:32:09 LSE 448 390.00 14:39:33 LSE 82 390.00 14:39:34 LSE 87 390.00 14:39:34 LSE 141 390.00 14:39:34 LSE 148 390.00 14:50:29 LSE 51 390.00 14:50:29 LSE 111 390.00 14:50:29 LSE 104 390.00 14:50:29 LSE 1 390.00 14:52:56 LSE 1 390.00 15:11:32 LSE 164 390.00 15:13:09 LSE 2 390.00 15:17:23 LSE 38 390.00 15:17:23 LSE 310 390.00 15:27:18 LSE 310 390.00 15:30:08 LSE 256 390.00 15:30:09 LSE 54 390.00 15:30:55 LSE 310 390.00 15:30:55 LSE 205 390.00 15:30:55 LSE 105 390.00 15:33:04 LSE 140 390.00 15:33:04 LSE 1 390.00 15:33:49 LSE 254 390.00 15:33:49 LSE 169 390.00 15:33:49 LSE 310 390.00 15:33:51 LSE 198 390.00 15:33:51 LSE 196 390.50 15:43:55 LSE 68 390.50 15:43:55 LSE 46 390.50 15:43:55 LSE 196 390.50 15:43:55 LSE 114 390.50 15:43:55 LSE 310 390.50 15:43:55 LSE 310 390.50 15:43:55 LSE 196 390.50 15:43:55 LSE 114 390.50 15:43:55 LSE 310 390.50 15:43:55 LSE 310 390.50 15:43:56 LSE 196 390.50 15:43:56 LSE 114 390.50 15:43:56 LSE 35 390.50 15:43:56 LSE 275 390.50 15:43:56 LSE 269 390.00 15:43:56 LSE 310 389.50 15:43:59 LSE 310 389.50 15:43:59 LSE 246 389.50 15:43:59 LSE 64 389.50 15:43:59 LSE 64 389.50 15:43:59 LSE 194 390.00 15:45:06 LSE 116 390.00 15:45:06 LSE 194 390.00 15:45:06 LSE 84 390.50 15:45:10 LSE 194 390.50 15:45:10 LSE 194 390.50 15:45:10 LSE 84 390.50 15:45:10 LSE 32 390.50 15:45:10 LSE 84 390.50 15:45:10 LSE 194 390.50 15:45:10 LSE 32 390.50 15:45:10 LSE 80 390.50 15:45:10 LSE 15 390.50 15:45:10 LSE 215 390.50 15:45:10 LSE 310 390.50 15:45:10 LSE 5 390.50 15:45:10 LSE 469 391.00 15:45:10 LSE 69 391.00 15:45:10 LSE 301 391.00 15:45:10 LSE 310 391.00 15:45:10 LSE 150 391.00 15:45:10 LSE 160 391.00 15:45:10 LSE 310 391.00 15:45:10 LSE 29 391.00 15:45:12 LSE 386 391.00 15:45:13 LSE 194 391.00 15:45:13 LSE 77 391.00 15:45:13 LSE 199 391.00 15:45:13 LSE 127 391.00 15:45:13 LSE 296 391.00 15:45:14 LSE 234 391.00 15:45:14 LSE 26 391.00 15:45:15 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.