ELEVATE EXPANDS GLOBAL REACH WITH ACQUISITION OF RISE GROUP
(MENAFN- Clickon Group Mena) Today, Elevate, a global, integrated agency network committed to helping properties, brands, and universities forge deeper connections with their audiences to unlock growth, has announced the acquisition of RISE Group (RISE), a leading commercial services consultancy in the Middle East. This deal is subject to customary regulatory approval. Elevate expands its global network in partnership sales and brand representation by harnessing RISE's proven expertise. This move also extends Elevate’s operations into the region for the first time, adding RISE’s strong presence in Riyadh, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai to Elevate’s established footprint across North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
RISE is an award-winning independent marketing and commercial services consultancy that creates, implements, and activates commercial opportunities for public and private clients. Since its inception in 2014, RISE has worked with clients across the Middle East, including Qiddiya, Savvy Games Group, NEOM, the Saudi Pro League (SPL), PepsiCo, the Saudi Tourism Authority, the Dubai Sports Council, and the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi.
“This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Elevate as we expand into one of the world's most dynamic and rapidly growing sports markets,” said Al Guido, Chairman and CEO, Elevate. “RISE has built an incredible reputation for driving commercial success and delivering impactful brand activation campaigns across the Middle East, and we look forward to combining our global expertise with their deep regional insights to create even greater value for our clients.”
As part of this acquisition, RISE co-founders Seth Holmes and Tom Berrington will take on key leadership roles within Elevate, bringing their vision and strategic insight into the broader organization. Elevate will also welcome 60 RISE team members to its global roster of nearly 500 employees and maintain Elevate offices in Riyadh and Dubai.
"Joining forces with Elevate is a pivotal moment that will propel RISE onto the global stage,” said Tom Berrington, Managing Partner, RISE. “We are particularly excited by the significant opportunities to scale our operations and contribute to the ambitious mega projects underway in the MENA region’s sport, culture, and entertainment industries. The synergy between our organisations makes this a powerful and strategic alignment."
As its first major project under the Elevate umbrella, the team will support the San Francisco 49ers as its agency of record globally, including in the United Arab Emirates as part of the NFL’s Global Market Program, expanding the team’s fan base and corporate partnership footprint in the region, and growing interest in American and flag football.
Seth Holmes, Managing Partner, RISE, added: “With complementary strengths and a shared vision for the future, RISE and Elevate are a natural and strategic fit, creating a powerful alliance capable of delivering immense value to brands, rights holders, talent, and IP owners globally. Together, we recognise the immense potential in the MENA region and are confident that our combined strengths position us to positively support the growth of sport, culture, and entertainment in the build-up to the 2034 FIFA World Cup™, and beyond.”
This move follows a period of significant growth for Elevate. Just last year, Elevate acquired SRI to form Elevate Talent, enabling the consultancy to assist its clients in sourcing exceptional leaders from across sports, entertainment, gaming, lifestyle brands, and media to meet the complex challenges of today’s consumer environment. As a direct result of this success, Sports Business Journal has once again nominated Elevate for its Best in Property Consulting, Sales, and Client Services Award for 2025, following Elevate’s victory in the category in 2023.
End
