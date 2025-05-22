Zoho And Areeba Announce $5 Million Strategic Partnership To Empower Businesses Across The Middle East

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Collaboration to provide seamless digital transformation through an investment of USD 5 million in wallet credit for areeba customers to access Zoho's solutions

Dubai, UAE-21 May, 2025 – Zoho, a leading global technology company, and areeba, a leading payment processing service provider in the Middle East, today announced a strategic partnership agreement aimed at fast-tracking digital transformation of businesses across the region. The MoU was signed in a ceremony at Seamless Dubai 2025 by Prem Anand Velumani, Associate Director, Strategic Alliances, Zoho Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Maher Mikati, CEO, areeba.

Through this collaboration, Zoho will invest up to USD 5 million worth of wallet credits to enable areeba's business customers across UAE, Qatar, Iraq, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon to access Zoho's expansive suite of over 55 cloud-based applications. These tools offer businesses a unified, secure platform to streamline all their business functions such as invoicing, payments, customer engagement, and workforce management. By combining areeba's payment expertise with Zoho's robust digital ecosystem, the partnership empowers businesses with enterprise-grade technology that enhances efficiency, improves operations, and supports long-term growth.

“Through areeba's reach, we're bringing Zoho closer to the heart of business communities across the region. This collaboration breaks down barriers to technology and empowers more organisations to modernise with confidence. It's a powerful step in our mission to grow sustainably by staying locally rooted and globally connected,” said Velumani .

“We are excited to partner with Zoho to bring added value to our customers by combining robust financial technology with world-class business software,” said Mikati .“This partnership is a major step forward in our mission to empower businesses with innovative, localised solutions,” he added.

Set to go live in the coming months, the partnership will provide joint onboarding support, educational webinars, and tailored packages for all business types.

Zoho has experienced a notable surge in demand for its product suite in Middle East and Africa since 2020, making it one of the company's fastest-growing regions globally. Its top-selling products, including Zoho CRM, Zoho Desk, Zoho People, Zoho Books, and Zoho Creator, are available in multiple languages, such as Arabic and English. Additionally, these Zoho products support Right-to-Left (RTL) functionality and integrate with both global and local payment gateway solutions including Telr and Tap Payments.