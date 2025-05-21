IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. - IOVA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler , a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Iovance Biotherapeutics , Inc. (“Iovance” or the“Company”) (NasdaqGM: IOVA), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 9, 2024 and May 8, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Iovance and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 8, 2025, the Company announced its 1Q 2025 financial results, disclosing a quarterly total product revenue of $49.3M, a significant decline from the prior quarter's as well as a 40% cut to its full fiscal year 2025 total product revenue guidance from a range of $450M - $475M to $250M - $300M. Further, the Company revealed it was“revising full-year 2025 revenue guidance to reflect recent launch dynamics” of Amtagvi and that“[t]he updated forecast considers experience with ATC [authorized treatment center] growth trajectories and treatment timelines for new ATCs.”

On this news, the price of Iovance's shares fell 44.8%, from $1.42 per share to close at $1.75 per share on May 9, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Farberov v. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., et al., Case No. 25-cv-4199.

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

