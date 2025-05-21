Taxgpt Launches Agent Andrew: Revolutionary AI Agent That Cuts Tax Return Review Time By 90%

Agent Andrew - AI Agent for Tax Return Review

TaxGPT, the creator of the industry's leading AI tax co-pilot, today introduced Agent Andrew-an AI agent that reconciles source documents with the tax return.

CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TaxGPT , creator of the industry's leading AI tax co-pilot, today introduced Agent Andrew , an AI agent that reconciles source documents with the tax return - flagging audit triggers, data-entry errors, and missed deductions in minutes-giving accounting and tax-advisory firms unprecedented speed and accuracy to a critical step in the tax preparation workflow.“Accountants shouldn't spend busy-season weekends chasing transposition errors and missed carryovers. After helping thousands of tax professionals and accounting firms streamline their tax research, writing and client communications, we identified return review as another critical bottleneck.” said Kashif Ali, Founder & CEO of TaxGPT.“Agent Andrew applies AI to the last mile of tax prep, providing a second set of expert eyes so firms can file with confidence and focus on strategic client advice.”"What makes Agent Andrew truly revolutionary is its ability to compare source documents directly to tax return outputs," said Isabella Maceda-Ali, CTO and Co-Founder of TaxGPT. "By automatically validating that W-2s, 1099s, and other source documents match what appears on Form 1040 and supporting schedules & forms, we're eliminating the most error-prone aspect of tax preparation. Our early users report catching critical errors that would have otherwise gone unnoticed until an IRS notice arrived."Agent Andrew transforms the tax return review process by using a color-coded system that instantly flags potential issues:Red flags: Catches data entry errors, omissions, and potential IRS audit triggersYellow flags: Identifies possible human errors, data mismatches that require attention, and missing carryovers.Green flags: Uncovers missed deductions and credits that can save clients moneyThe solution works through a simple four-step process where users upload client tax returns, receive AI-powered analysis, and flag issues for optimal accuracy and savings.Join us for a live webinar on May 28, 2025, where we'll introduce Agent Andrew, your new AI-powered assistant designed to streamline core tax workflows. Register for the webinar here .A Complete Vision for Tax Return Workflow AutomationAgent Andrew is being developed as a comprehensive solution for the entire tax return workflow. While today's release focuses on the review process, TaxGPT's roadmap includes expanding Agent Andrew's capabilities to streamline document collection, organization, and validation before the preparation phase even begins."Our vision for Agent Andrew extends beyond just review," added Ali. "We're building a complete solution that will eventually manage the entire lifecycle from initial client onboarding to final filing, creating a seamless experience for both tax professionals and their clients."Disclaimer: Agent Andrew currently supports federal individual returns (Form 1040) using digitally generated source documents. AI results should be reviewed by a licensed tax professional prior to filing.About TaxGPTTaxGPT is revolutionizing tax practice for accounting and tax firms through AI-powered solutions that increase accountant productivity by 10x. The company's solutions include instant answers to complex tax questions, automated tax memo generation, AI-assisted client communications, and now automated tax return review through Agent Andrew. Founded in 2023 by Kashif Ali and Isabella Maceda-Ali, TaxGPT is backed by leading investors, including Rebel Fund, Mangusta Capital, Y Combinator, and Launch.

