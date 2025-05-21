Dr. Kingsley R. Chin Leads Landmark Study Published In The Spine Journal Teaching Interventional Pain Physicians The Sacrix® SI Joint Fusion Technique

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SIJ fusion was traditionally the domain of spine surgeons, typically performed through a direct lateral approach. With the rise of percutaneous techniques, more IPM physicians are adopting the procedure-particularly in outpatient settings-prompting widespread debate around training standards and patient safety.

Study Title : A Prospective Multicenter Randomized Controlled Trial on Safety and Procedural Competency in SI Joint Fusion Performed by Interventional Pain Physicians Trained by a Spine Surgeon

Study Highlights:



276 patients treated across multiple ambulatory surgery centers

47 IPM physicians trained by Dr. Chin using a standardized surgeon-developed curriculum

Two randomized groups:



Group 1: Supervised by board-certified spine surgeons

Group 2: Supervised by clinical specialists or sales representatives

Group 1 Results: 0% complications, deviations, or revisions Group 2 Results: 4.3% complication rate; 2.4% revision rate

"This study validates a new training paradigm that empowers IPM physicians to perform SIJ fusions safely and effectively when properly trained by spine surgeons," said Dr. Kingsley R. Chin. "As we move spine surgery into outpatient settings and embrace interventional approaches, surgeon-led education becomes more essential than ever."

To date, Dr. Chin and his team have trained over 400 interventional pain physicians in Sacrix® and LESS Exposure Spine Surgery techniques. In 2025, they launched the Visit. Education. Training. (VET) Tour at their headquarters at 6550 North Federal Highway, Suite 510, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 . The facility features state-of-the-art operating rooms designed for hands-on cadaver and didactic training, offering physicians the opportunity to:



Discuss indications for surgery with expert faculty and key opinion leaders (KOLs)

Practice instrument handling and procedural steps Provide real-time feedback on improving technologies

This immersive program fosters collaboration between surgeons and IPM physicians to ensure safe adoption of interventional spine procedures in outpatient settings.

The publication has received widespread praise from contributors and key opinion leaders:

"Wow... thank you so much for letting me be a part of this important study. It's truly an honor to be included among such a talented and dedicated group. You are both a gentleman and a scholar, and I'm grateful for your leadership in pushing our field forward. This publication is a huge win for the interventional pain community and a testament to what collaboration and vision can achieve." - Dr. Paul Ky, Interventional Spine Specialist

"As an orthopedic spine surgeon who has trained IPM physicians firsthand, I see this study as a blueprint for the future. It proves we can share techniques safely through structured education and elevate patient care across specialties." - Dr. Erik Spayde, MD, Harvard-Trained, Board-Certified Spine Surgeon

The study utilized the Sacrix® system with titanium screw fixation and NanoFuse Biologics-a synthetic, bioactive bone graft. The posterior-oblique approach was designed for reproducibility, safety, and efficiency, making it ideal for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) amid rising demand for LESS invasive spine procedures.

This publication marks a pivotal step forward in the evolution of interventional spine surgery. It offers a validated framework for bridging the gap between specialties through collaborative, surgeon-led training-ultimately delivering safer outcomes for patients worldwide.

About Dr. Kingsley R. Chin:

Dr. Kingsley R. Chin is a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon, professor, and CEO-founder of KIC Ventures . A Harvard-trained physician, he has published more than 90 peer-reviewed scientific articles, holds over 60 patents, and is recognized for pioneering Less Exposure Spine Surgery (LESSTM). His leadership bridges innovation, education, and interdisciplinary collaboration to advance outpatient spine care globally.

About KIC Ventures in 2013 as the venture arm of Kingsley Investment Company LLC, KIC Ventures focuses exclusively on advancing outpatient spine surgery through its Less Exposure Spine Surgery (LESSTM) philosophy. With a portfolio of innovative spine technologies and a commitment to empowering physicians, KIC Ventures has become the world's largest private equity firm with a majority-owned portfolio of differentiated spine companies focused on outpatient spine solutions.

SOURCE KIC Ventures