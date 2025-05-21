Vivantio Launches Flexgrid Workspaces
Vivantio FLEXGrid Workspaces; Turn data into reporting with real-time reporting, custom views, and instant insights.
Vivantio FLEXGrid Workspaces; Turn data into reporting with real-time reporting, custom views, and instant insights.
Vivantio FLEXGrid Workspaces; Turn data into reporting with real-time reporting, custom views, and instant insights.
FLEXGrid is a dynamic, interactive workspace that empowers teams to explore, analyze, and act on real-time data-no report builder required. Whether you're running ad-hoc analysis, tracking project progress, or identifying trends, FLEXGrid puts the power of flexible reporting directly into your hands.
"Running reports can be a time-consuming process that often delays customers' ability to make informed decisions," said Andy Walsh, CTO of Vivantio . "With FLEXGrid, what used to take hours can now be done in minutes. The interface is incredibly intuitive, and the speed with which customers can filter, pivot, and explore data in real time is unmatched."
Flexible insights. Actionable data. Smarter decisions.
Experience FLEXGrid-only in Vivantio. Learn more here:
About Vivantio
Vivantio is a leading enterprise B2B service management platform that combines service focused CSM, ITSM, and ESM into a single solution. Founded on the belief that great service is at the core of every organization, Vivantio's purpose is to help its customers deliver the best possible service experience to their own customers.
Media Contact:
Benjamin Finch
Vice President, Sales & Marketing
[email protected]
For more information about the Vivantio Platform and its benefits, visit .
SOURCE VivantioWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment