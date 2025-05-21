Vivantio Launches Flexgrid Workspaces

MENAFN - PR Newswire) BOSTON, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivantio, a leading provider of B2B service management solutions serving a wide range of service teams from IT to Customer Services, and Facilities Management to HR, is thrilled to announce the release of its new FLEXGrid Workspaces, a 1st of its kind in Customer Service Management software.

Vivantio FLEXGrid Workspaces; Turn data into reporting with real-time reporting, custom views, and instant insights.

FLEXGrid is a dynamic, interactive workspace that empowers teams to explore, analyze, and act on real-time data-no report builder required. Whether you're running ad-hoc analysis, tracking project progress, or identifying trends, FLEXGrid puts the power of flexible reporting directly into your hands.

"Running reports can be a time-consuming process that often delays customers' ability to make informed decisions," said Andy Walsh, CTO of Vivantio . "With FLEXGrid, what used to take hours can now be done in minutes. The interface is incredibly intuitive, and the speed with which customers can filter, pivot, and explore data in real time is unmatched."

Flexible insights. Actionable data. Smarter decisions.

Experience FLEXGrid-only in Vivantio. Learn more here:

About Vivantio

Vivantio is a leading enterprise B2B service management platform that combines service focused CSM, ITSM, and ESM into a single solution. Founded on the belief that great service is at the core of every organization, Vivantio's purpose is to help its customers deliver the best possible service experience to their own customers.

Media Contact:

Benjamin Finch

Vice President, Sales & Marketing

[email protected]

For more information about the Vivantio Platform and its benefits, visit .

SOURCE Vivantio

