Pixalate’S April 2025 Delisted Mobile Apps Reports Find 62,100 Apps Delisted From Google Play Store & 43,800 From Apple App Store

Pixalate , the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the April 2025 Delisted Mobile Apps Reports for the United States (U.S.) Apple App Store and Google Play Store . The reports analyze apps delisted in April, including those enabled for programmatic advertising. The reports include a list of the top delisted apps by app store, enabled for programmatic advertising (based on the presence of an app-ads.txt file). The report identifies applications that are no longer available for download from the U.S. Apple App Store and Google Play Store, according to Pixalate's data. Delisted apps do not indicate who initiated the delisting action, i.e., Apple, Google, or the app developer. While some apps are delisted for benign reasons, others are removed due to more nefarious behaviors, including ad fraud and non-compliance with privacy regulations or app store policies, which may expose advertisers to potential financial or legal risks. Because apps can be delisted for various reasons, Pixalate neither asserts nor assigns a reason for any delisting action. Additionally, it is generally not publicly available information as to who the initiator of the delisting is, so it is often not possible to know whether the app store or the developer triggered the removal.

Pixalate's research focuses on app profile information. It provides various insights observed in the programmatic advertising bid stream, such as the developer's country of registry, the level of app abandonment, and the number of delisted apps with advertising (as indicated by an file). Key Findings: Delisted Mobile Apps (April 2025) Google Play Store

Delisted apps : 62K apps delisted in April 2025, representing a 28% increase from March 2025

17,600 apps delisted were enabled for programmatic advertising (i.e., had declared an file) in April 2025

Country of origin: United States-registered apps had the highest number of delistings (1,978) in the Google Play Store, followed by India (1,613) in April 2025 Among the apps that provided a country of registration, 5,616 were registered in Asia-Pacific (APAC), which is the highest among global regions, followed by 3,602 in EMEA, 2,137 in North America, and 788 in LATAM, according to Pixalate Google Play Store: Top 5 Delisted Apps in April 2025 (by downloads)

Rank App ID App Title Estimated Downloads Developer Name 1 Vivo Browser 1B PT. Vivo Mobile Indonesia 2 Block Strike: BS Shooter 50M Shooter Games Online 3 Piano + 50M FunAIs JSC 4 Eerskraft 50M Gooogame 5 Scooper News: Local To Global 50M Transbyte App

Apple App Store



Delisted apps : 44K apps delisted in April 2025, down 26% from March 2025

3,645 apps delisted were enabled for programmatic advertising (i.e., an file) in April 2025

Country of origin: United States-registered apps had the highest number of delistings (1,495) in the Apple App Store, followed by China (539) and India (302) in April 2025 Among the apps that provided a country of registration, 1,655 were registered in APAC, which is the highest among global regions, followed by 1,592 in North America, 1,419 in EMEA, and 155 in LATAM, according to Pixalate

Apple App Store: Top 5 Delisted Apps in April 2025 (by downloads)

Rank App ID App Title Estimated User Ratings Developer Name 1 663294738 DMM 動画プレイヤー 565.9K LLC 2 1356882421 ZombsRoyale.io 135.2K Yangcheng Liu 3 1478507005 Draw Car 3D 79.7K Voodoo 4 1470463729 Water Shooty 79.0K Rollic Games Oyun Yazilim ve Pazarlama Anonim Sirketi 5 1546250718 Dodge Master! 62.9K Rollic Games Oyun Yazilim ve Pazarlama Anonim Sirketi

To compile this research, Pixalate's data science and analyst team analyzed over 2 million apps delisted from the United States Apple App Store and over 5.7 million apps delisted from the United States Google Play Store between January 2021 and April 2025.

Download the complete reports here:



Google Play Store Apple App Store

