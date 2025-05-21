Pixalate’S April 2025 Delisted Mobile Apps Reports Find 62,100 Apps Delisted From Google Play Store & 43,800 From Apple App Store
|Rank
|App ID
|App Title
|Estimated Downloads
|Developer Name
|1
|Vivo Browser
|1B
|PT. Vivo Mobile Indonesia
|2
|Block Strike: BS Shooter
|50M
|Shooter Games Online
|3
|Piano +
|50M
|FunAIs JSC
|4
|Eerskraft
|50M
|Gooogame
|5
|Scooper News: Local To Global
|50M
|Transbyte App
Apple App Store
- Delisted apps : 44K apps delisted in April 2025, down 26% from March 2025
- 3,645 apps delisted were enabled for programmatic advertising (i.e., an file) in April 2025
- Among the apps that provided a country of registration, 1,655 were registered in APAC, which is the highest among global regions, followed by 1,592 in North America, 1,419 in EMEA, and 155 in LATAM, according to Pixalate
Apple App Store: Top 5 Delisted Apps in April 2025 (by downloads)
|Rank
|App ID
|App Title
|Estimated User Ratings
|Developer Name
|1
|663294738
|DMM 動画プレイヤー
|565.9K
|LLC
|2
|1356882421
|ZombsRoyale.io
|135.2K
|Yangcheng Liu
|3
|1478507005
|Draw Car 3D
|79.7K
|Voodoo
|4
|1470463729
|Water Shooty
|79.0K
|Rollic Games Oyun Yazilim ve Pazarlama Anonim Sirketi
|5
|1546250718
|Dodge Master!
|62.9K
|Rollic Games Oyun Yazilim ve Pazarlama Anonim Sirketi
To compile this research, Pixalate's data science and analyst team analyzed over 2 million apps delisted from the United States Apple App Store and over 5.7 million apps delisted from the United States Google Play Store between January 2021 and April 2025.
Download the complete reports here:
- Google Play Store Apple App Store
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).
Disclaimer
The content of this press release, and the US Google Play Store & US Apple App Store Delisted Mobile Apps Reports (the 'Reports'), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied.CONTACT: Nina Talcott ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment