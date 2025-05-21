Sutherland Awarded U.S. Patent For Sentinel AI®, Securing Remote Work With AI

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Sutherland , a global leader in business and digital transformation, has been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Sutherland Sentinel AI® . This innovative AI-driven data protection platform redefines compliance, data security, and risk management for today's remote and hybrid work environments.

Sentinel AI delivers real-time security enforcement, enhancing existing solutions to protect sensitive data across distributed workplaces while maintaining productivity.

The platform powers secure remote operations and real-time data redaction for leading finance, telecom, and healthcare companies, safeguarding sensitive information for millions of users and billions of transactions worldwide.

The patented Sentinel AI® Shield uses AI-powered dynamic data masking to secure sensitive information within applications, eliminating the need for costly rewrites or backend infrastructure changes. Machine learning algorithms automatically tailor masking rules to align with each organization's privacy, security, and compliance needs.

Paired with Sentinel AI® Vision, which uses facial recognition and environmental cues to monitor real-time compliance, the platform helps establish a strong zero-trust framework for remote operations.

“Enterprises shouldn't have to choose between scaling fast and staying secure, said Doug Gilbert, Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer at Sutherland . "With Sentinel AI, we are changing the game - making compliance and data protection seamless, intelligent, and built for a digital-first world.”

Real-World Results with Sentinel AI®

Across industries, Sentinel AI is already making a measurable impact. A global financial services provider used Sentinel AI® Shield to secure over 2 million client interactions and accelerate secure deployment across 40+ enterprise applications , reducing audit deployment times and freeing up 80% of SME bandwidth .

A leading U.S. telecom company deployed the platform to strengthen FCC compliance . It implemented field-level data masking without code changes and enabled same-day security updates through centralized management.

And in the healthcare sector, Sentinel AI® Vision helped a national provider exceed audit expectations while cutting supervisory monitoring time by 40% and achieving a 50x reduction in audit manpower through automated reporting and real-time risk detection.

For industries where data privacy is non-negotiable, Sentinel AI delivers proven impact:



Robust compliance – Eliminates regulatory penalties and minimizes remote work risks with its compliance-first framework, customizable across industries and regulatory requirements.

Productivity at scale – Minimizes audit workloads, freeing teams to focus on strategic tasks.

Proven cost savings – Reduces supervisor monitoring time by up to 90%, translating into millions in savings annually. Always-on security – Continuous monitoring that uses AI-led redaction to ensure compliance is never an afterthought.

Sutherland Sentinel AI® is one of the latest additions to Sutherland's growing portfolio of patented innovations. With over 200 unique inventions spanning AI, automation, and other critical technologies, Sutherland continues to strengthen its technology and intellectual property leadership in digital transformation.

About Sutherland

Artificial Intelligence. Automation. Cloud Engineering. Advanced Analytics.

For Enterprises, these are key factors of success. For us, they're our core expertise.

We work with global iconic brands. We bring them a unique value proposition through market-leading technologies and business process excellence. At the heart of it all is Digital Engineering - the foundation that powers rapid innovation and scalable business transformation.

We've created over 200 unique inventions under several patents across AI and other emerging technologies. Leveraging our advanced products and platforms, we drive digital transformation at scale, optimize critical business operations, reinvent experiences, and pioneer new solutions, all provided through a seamless "as-a-service" model.

For each company, we provide new keys for their businesses, the people they work with, and the customers they serve. With proven strategies and agile execution, we don't just enable change - we engineer digital outcomes.

Sutherland

digital outcomes.

