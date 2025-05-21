Swiss Federal Railways' Freight Division To Cut 65 Jobs In Freight Restructure
-
Français
fr
CFF Cargo biffe 65 postes au Tessin et en Suisse alémanique
Original
Read more: CFF Cargo biffe 65 postes au Tessin et en Suisse alémaniqu
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The majority of the cuts – around two-thirds – will hit staff in canton Ticino, with the rest affecting German-speaking parts of Switzerland.
The cuts come as the company continues to post losses in its combined transport division. As part of the restructuring, two freight terminals in French-speaking Switzerland are also set to close.
The Federal Railways announced on Tuesday that it is scrapping its east-west combined transport route. However, the north-south link across the Alps will remain in place. Containers will continue to travel by rail between Dietikon and Stabio, but will be moved by road before and after those two terminals.
The move also spells the end for eight terminals across the country, including sites in Basel, Oensingen, Gossau, Widnau, Renens, St-Triphon, Cadenazzo and Lugano.
The Federal Railways' combined transport business is currently running at a loss of around CHF12 million ($14 million) a year, despite generating just CHF18 million in revenue.
The job cuts will affect train drivers, shunters and technical inspection staff. The Federal Railways says redundancies will be kept to a minimum, with most affected employees expected to be offered roles elsewhere within the company.
Translated from German with DeepL/sp
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment