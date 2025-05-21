MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Autonomous vehicle developer Micropolis begins testing phase in sustainable city projects

May 21, 2025 by Sam Francis

Micropolis , a developer of unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, has commenced the testing phase of its collaboration with SEE Holding at The Sustainable City 2.0 (TSC 2.0) to deploy Micropolis' advanced robotics platforms, AI-powered surveillance systems, smart mobility applications, and edge computing nodes across the next generation of Sustainable City projects.

The Sustainable City is SEE Holding's globally recognized model of a next-generation city designed to harness intelligent systems to enhance performance, efficiency, and everyday lifestyle and to provide a framework for achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

These Sustainable City projects are currently ongoing in Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Yiti (Yiti is currently a village located in Muscat, Oman).

This is the latest step in the strategic collaboration between Micropolis and SEE Holding following the Memorandum of Understanding signed in April.

The deployment will encompass integrated command systems for security operation, autonomous fleets and smart mobility applications, edge computing, and computer vision technologies.

Fareed Aljawhari, CEO of Micropolis, says:“Deploying our technologies throughout The Sustainable City 2.0 marks a significant milestone for our company.

“This initial phase will demonstrate how our AI-driven solutions can seamlessly integrate with net-zero principles, enhancing safety, efficiency, and quality of life for residents.”

A joint R&D program is also underway to advance Micropolis's sustainable urban technologies, aimed at driving operational efficiency, resident experience, and environmental performance across SEE Holding's global sustainable city projects.